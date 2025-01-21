Want To Speed Up Fat Loss? Nutritionist Shares Tips To Boost Metabolism

When looking for ways to lose weight, it's important to understand the role your metabolism plays. Your metabolism affects blood flow and weight regulation, as it controls essential bodily functions. Contrary to popular belief, being overweight doesn't always mean a sluggish metabolism; it can also be due to having too much body fat. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares tips on how to boost your metabolism without relying on constant self-imposed diets.

Anjali Mukerjee says, "If you're someone who's always on a calorie-restricted diet and has a poor metabolism, and now you want to kickstart your metabolism, so this video is for you. Firstly, indulge in strength training because that will boost your metabolism. Increase your protein intake because that will definitely help. Apart from that, indulge in good fats like avocados, walnuts and coconut oil. These will help you to boost your metabolism."

Anjali Mukerjee also suggests correcting your nutritional deficiencies. "Try to correct these deficiencies. Supplements of creatine will definitely help. Apart from that, manage your stress, sleep for eight hours at night, and needless to say, hydrate. Drink analemma water. It's just a rod which you need to dip in water. You can watch some of my old videos for that. Drink Analima water because it helps to boost mitochondrial health," Anjali concludes.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared 5 easy ways to manage Type 2 diabetes:

1. Managing stress levels - "You need to manage your stress levels because that raises cortisol and cortisol will raise your blood sugar," the nutritionist said.

2. Physical exercise - Regular exercise is essential, as it aids in the glucose pathway, which helps regulate fasting blood sugar levels.

3. Hydration - Proper hydration facilitates the smooth passage of consumed nutrients through the body.

4. Proper sleep - Anjali Mukerjee advised, "Sleep for at least 8 hours," as it's crucial for the body's repair process and also helps manage blood sugar levels.

5. Proper diet - The nutritionist recommends foods that are high in fibre but have a low glycemic index to support healthy blood sugar management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information