Want To Live Longer? Follow These Tips By Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee

In today's fast-paced world, many people are facing significant health issues at a younger age. Increased consumption of junk food, chemically treated vegetables, and pollution have contributed to a reduction in life expectancy compared to earlier times. So, how can we slow down the ageing process? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals the secret to longevity. By harnessing the power of hunger, regular exercise and other healthy practices, you can enhance your body's mechanisms and enjoy a longer, healthier life.“Did you know that waiting to eat until you feel a bit hungry could be your body's natural way of enhancing longevity? The key lies in understanding how to use this hunger wisely. If done right, it can rejuvenate your cells and slow the ageing process. But beware, if misapplied, it could do more harm than good,” the nutritionist writes in the caption.

Anjali Mukerjee then explains the key aspects of how to live longer. In the video, she outlines three main longevity mechanisms in the body that contribute to a longer life. The first is the sirtuin genes, of which there are seven. These genes act as the body's caretakers, when provided with the right environment, they help extend lifespan by expressing themselves. The second and third mechanisms are mTOR and AMPK.

The nutritionist adds, “Now, these are no fun words, so I'm not going to get into what these mechanisms are, but what you really need to know is how they are activated. So all these three mechanisms can get activated by a bit of hunger and bit of positive physical stress to the body, which means exercise.”

Anjali Mukerjee also talks about how hunger boosts our longevity genes. She says, “So you need to hear this. Hunger boosts our longevity genes. There's a lot of research on that. And skipping meals makes you live longer, provided you're not undernourished or underweight. So there's a way to do that. It's not only important what you eat, but when you choose to eat, experience that bit of hunger every day, because eating more frequently is not going about longevity.”

Summing up what the nutritionist says, the key aspects for increasing the longevity of a human being are, activate longevity genes by dealing with hunger correctly and you can boost cellular rejuvenation by exercising/physical stress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.