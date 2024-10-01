Adopting These Healthy Habits Can Help Slow Down Ageing

Prolonged exposure to UV rays can lead to premature wrinkles, dark spots, and an increased risk of skin

Ageing is a natural biological process where the body undergoes gradual wear and tear, leading to visible changes such as wrinkles, greying hair, and reduced physical and cognitive functions. While ageing cannot be stopped, adopting certain healthy habits can help slow the process and reduce its impact. These habits work by protecting the body's cells from damage, supporting the immune system, enhancing cognitive health, and maintaining physical vitality. Keep reading as we share a list of habits you can follow to slow down ageing.

10 Healthy habits to help slow down ageing

1. Maintain a balanced diet

A nutrient-rich diet filled with antioxidants, healthy fats, lean proteins, and fibre helps combat oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which accelerate ageing. Foods like berries, nuts, leafy greens, and fatty fish can protect against cellular damage and keep skin, hair, and organs healthy.

2. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for keeping skin supple and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Water also helps flush out toxins and maintain optimal bodily functions, promoting overall vitality. Aim to drink 8–10 glasses of water daily for maximum benefit.

3. Exercise regularly

Physical activity boosts circulation, supports cardiovascular health, and maintains muscle mass and bone density as we age. Activities like walking, strength training, and yoga also improve flexibility, balance, and mental well-being, contributing to a more youthful body and mind.

4. Prioritise sleep

Adequate sleep is crucial for repairing and rejuvenating the body. During sleep, cells regenerate, and the brain consolidates memories. A lack of sleep accelerates ageing by increasing stress hormones and causing dull skin, fatigue, and cognitive decline. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which can lead to premature ageing, including wrinkles, fatigue, and weight gain. Practices like meditation, deep breathing, or spending time in nature can lower stress levels, protecting both mental and physical health.

6. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol

Smoking accelerates skin ageing and causes other health problems by damaging collagen and reducing blood flow to the skin. Excessive alcohol dehydrates the body and can lead to premature ageing of the skin and organs. Limiting or avoiding both substances can preserve youthfulness.

7. Protect skin from the sun

Prolonged exposure to UV rays can lead to premature wrinkles, dark spots, and an increased risk of skin cancer. Applying sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, and wearing protective clothing can help slow down the skin's ageing process.

8. Stay mentally active

Keeping the brain engaged through reading, puzzles, learning new skills, or engaging in stimulating conversations can help maintain cognitive function. Mental agility helps slow down memory decline and keeps the brain youthful and sharp as we age.

9. Maintain social connections

Staying socially active and cultivating relationships contributes to emotional health and reduces feelings of loneliness, which have been linked to premature ageing. Positive social interactions boost mood and create a sense of purpose, enhancing overall well-being.

10. Supplement wisely

Nutritional supplements like vitamins C, D, E, and omega-3 fatty acids can fill dietary gaps and support skin health, brain function, and overall cellular repair. However, supplements should be taken under medical supervision to ensure they meet specific needs without overuse.

By adopting these habits, we can slow the effects of ageing, improve longevity, and maintain a healthier, more vibrant life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.