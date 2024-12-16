Facing Gas And Bloating Issues? Here's How A Simple Habit Can Change Things Around

How Eating Food Fast Triggers Gas and Bloating?

Amid the hustle and bustle of daily life, the simple act of eating slowly often takes a backseat. It is not uncommon to find ourselves rushing through meals, barely taking the time to savour the flavours. However, this seemingly minor habit can have significant consequences on our health and well-being. Eating too quickly can lead to common digestive issues such as gas, bloating and discomfort. Over time, it may also affect nutrient absorption and contribute to other health concerns. Taking a few extra minutes to eat mindfully could make a world of difference for your digestion. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video on Instagram and discussed in detail how "eating too quickly is one of the major causes of bloating and gas."

"When you gulp down the food, you also swallow the excess air. This air gets trapped in your digestive tract and this trapped air leads to discomfort and a feeling that is similar to bloating. Also, when you do not chew your food and you swallow it, this makes it harder for the stomach to break down the food, leading to fermentation and gas buildup. The result - uncomfortable gassy feeling," Agarwal says in the video.

1. Air swallowing

When people eat quickly, they are likely to swallow air along with food. "This trapped air accumulates in the stomach, leading to gas and discomfort," Agarwal says.

2. Inadequate chewing

Chewing food helps in breaking it down into smaller particles, But when people eat fast, in that case, the food reaches the stomach in larger chunks, making it harder for the digestive enzymes to work efficiently. This situation leads to fermentation in the gut, causing gas.

3. Poor satiety signals

The nutritionist shared that our brain usually takes about 20 minutes to register whether we have eaten enough or not. When we eat faster, it prevents the brain from registering fullness in time and this often leads to overeating. "A distended stomach puts pressure on your digestive system, worsening bloating," she adds.

How to avoid gas and bloating?

1. Eat mindfully

Always make sure that you take smaller bites and chew your food thoroughly before swallowing it. People should aim for 20–30 chews per bite as it will help them in breaking down the food mechanically before it reaches the stomach.

2. Slow down

Try to put down your fork between bites as the habit of eating slowly reduces air intake and gives the stomach enough time to process.

3. Stay hydrated

Make sure to drink water throughout the day. At the same time, people should avoid drinking large amounts during meals as this will dilute stomach acids and slow down the digestion process.

4. Avoid talking while eating

People often make the mistake of talking while having their meal. However, they don't understand that this habit increases the chances of swallowing air and worsens bloating.



Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.