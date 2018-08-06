Want A Healthier Gut? Eat Crickets, Yes That's What This Study Says

New study finds that eating insects like crickets can help in improving digestion and gut health

In the present times, there are many health issues which people are suffering from because they live a sedentary lifestyle. Lack of exercise and not eating a healthy diet makes people prone to health issues like constipation, indigestion, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and numerous other health issues. In order to maintain a healthy digestive system, you need to include more foods rich in fibre in your diet. Fibre-rich foods are considered to be good for gut bacteria. Peas, beans, wholegrains, carrots, broccoli and insects (yes, you heard that right) are loaded with fibre. A new study says that insects like crickets are filled with different kinds of fibres - which you may not get from other food sources like potatoes and berries.

Eating fibre-rich foods can help in improving gut health

Read below to know some health benefits of eating crickets

Consuming dietary fibre can help in reducing risks of stroke, cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. According to the new study, eating fibre-rich insects like crickets can help in improving digestion. As part of the study, a pilot clinical trial was done to see how insects containing fibre can be help the gut bacteria. Results of the study are published in Scientific Reports.

Insects were found to be helpful in terms of improving one's gut health. Participants of the study were fed with controlled diets which included ground crickets. Before and after tailored meals, participants of the study were asked about their various health metrics, along with their stool samples. Blood samples of the participants were also checked as part of the study.

New study suggests that eating fibre-rich crickets can help in improving gut health

According to the results, it was found that there was a reduction in inflammatory protein among participants, along with an increase in the enzymes which improved gut health. After including crickets in their diet, the participants were found to experience a boost in gut-friendly bacteria. These bacteria helped in improving gastrointestinal function and improved gut health.

The practice of eating insects is common in many parts of the world. Countries like Thailand, China, Netherlands, Ghana, Brazil and Mexico to name a few have cuisines with insects. Grasshoppers, crickets and a variety of worms are some popular snacks in these countries.

So, people with recurring digestive issues, maybe its time to eat some insects!