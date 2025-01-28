Walking For 15 Minutes After Meals Can Offer These Many Health Benefits

Regular exercise is the key to gaining and maintaining fitness. However, it does not mean that you have to indulge in strenuous exercises on a day-to-day basis. Experts often recommend that one should exercise for atleast 30 minutes every day to promote overall well-being. On the other hand, a recent study has highlighted that a 15-minute walk could do wonders.

Walking after meals can offer many health benefits other than weight loss. A small study published in the International Journal of General Medicine suggests that walking immediately after a meal is more effective for weight loss than walking for the same amount of time later in the day. According to the study, it helps manage blood sugar levels and blood pressure effectively.

A 15-minute brisk walk post-meal is one of the easiest ways to boost fitness and overall health. Keep reading to learn about the potential benefits of walking after eating.

1. Helps improve digestion

Physical movement stimulates the stomach and intestines, supporting digestion. A quick 15-minute walk post main meals can help prevent common digestive issues.

2. Regulates blood sugars

According to research, exercising after eating helps prevent excessive spikes in blood sugar. It is particularly beneficial to those with diabetes.

3. Promotes weight loss

When combined with the diet, exercising can help you lose weight effectively. Walking after meals helps you burn calories and prevents you from gaining weight.

4. Boosts heart health

Some studies suggest that walking after meals helps control blood pressure and lowers cholesterol, promoting overall heart health.

5. Helps you sleep

Exercising including walking helps regulate your body's sleep-wake cycle. It also helps promote better sleep by eliminating digestive discomforts after eating.

Things to keep in mind:

Some people may experience an upset stomach when walking after meals. To avoid this, wait for 5-10 minutes after meals before walking. Also, keep the duration and intensity low initially.

Walking is a simple yet effective exercise. It can offer many other health benefits too. It can improve mental health, boost energy levels and strengthen your muscles and bones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.