Vitamin D & Other Nutrients You Must Add To Your Diet For Better Immunity

A diet rich in nutrients can significantly boost immunity. The immune system relies on various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to function optimally, and certain nutrients have a more direct role in enhancing immune defence. These nutrients help the body fight off infections, heal faster, and protect against chronic diseases. While an overall nutrient-dense diet is important, certain nutrients have been shown to particularly strengthen immune responses. These nutrients not only enhance immune cell function but also reduce inflammation, improve recovery, and maintain the body's overall health. In this article, we outline a list of nutrients that can help boost your immunity.

Vitamin D & 8 other nutrients ideal for better immunity

1. Vitamin D

Known as the "sunshine vitamin," vitamin D plays a crucial role in regulating the immune system. It enhances the pathogen-fighting effects of monocytes and macrophages, white blood cells that are key to defending against infections. Low levels of vitamin D are linked to an increased risk of infections like colds, flu, and respiratory issues. Adding vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), fortified dairy products, and spending time in sunlight can boost your immunity.

2. Vitamin C

One of the most well-known immune-boosting nutrients, vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting infections. It also functions as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cells from harmful free radicals. Foods rich in vitamin C, like oranges, lemons, strawberries, and bell peppers, are essential for maintaining a strong immune response.

3. Zinc

Zinc is essential for immune cell development and communication and plays a crucial role in inflammatory responses. It helps in producing and activating T-cells, which are critical for immune defence. Zinc deficiency can weaken the immune response, making you more susceptible to infections. Foods like nuts, seeds, chickpeas, and meat are excellent sources of zinc.

4. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is vital for maintaining the integrity of mucous barriers in the body, such as those in the respiratory tract, which act as the first line of defence against infections. It also supports the production of white blood cells, which fight off pathogens. Rich sources of vitamin A include carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale.

5. Vitamin E

This fat-soluble antioxidant helps combat oxidative stress by neutralising free radicals and protecting immune cells. Vitamin E has also been found to enhance immune function, especially in older adults. Foods like almonds, sunflower seeds, and spinach are rich in vitamin E and can help support immune health.

6. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help regulate the immune system. They are found in fatty fish like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts. These fatty acids help reduce inflammation and improve the function of immune cells, especially in conditions like autoimmune diseases.

7. Iron

Iron is essential for the production of haemoglobin, which helps carry oxygen to cells, including immune cells. A deficiency in iron can impair immune function, leading to increased susceptibility to infections. Iron-rich foods include spinach, lentils, and red meat, but pairing plant-based sources with vitamin C-rich foods can boost iron absorption.

Incorporating these nutrients into your diet will ensure that your immune system has the tools it needs to function optimally and protect you from infections and diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.