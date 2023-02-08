Vitamin D Deficiency: Nutritionist Lists 5 Factors That Can Put You At A Higher Risk

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D

You know that the human body requires vitamins and minerals to survive. There are many different ways to supply these nutrients to the body including fruits, vegetables, and nuts among other things. Due to the lack of a proper diet or various other unhealthy habits, your body may end up facing a deficiency. Well, that's where the problem starts. Vitamin deficiency may result in various reactions in the body affecting organs. One such important nutrient is Vitamin D. If you don't make sure your Vitamin D is proper, it can result in health issues. It's that one vitamin that keeps bones, teeth and muscles healthy and regulates the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares various points of identification if you have been on an increased rate of Vitamin D deficiency.

In the caption, Pooja writes, "Vitamin D is actually a hormone rather than a vitamin. And crucial for far more important functions than just strength for our bones. Deficiencies are rampant and extremely prevalent but some are more at risk than others."

These factors can put you at a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency

1) Obesity

There are chances of less Vitamin D in your body if you are overweight or obese. Pooja Makhija says that this is probably because of volumetric dilution into greater amounts of serum as well as fat and muscle.

2) Skin colour

If you have darker skin, that may lead to Vitamin D deficiency. The darker the skin, the lesser the synthesis of Vitamin D, because melanin interferes with the absorption and synthesis of the vitamin, says the nutritionist.

3) Some medication

If you are taking lipid-lowering drugs such as statins which lower cholesterol, you require cholesterol for the endogenous production of Vitamin D. So, if you are taking medicines to lower cholesterol, it will lead to increase Vitamin D deficiency.

4) Some treatments

If you had bariatric surgery, that may lead to fat malabsorption. So, as a result, gastric sleep, and gastric bypass can cause increased Vitamin D deficiency.

5) Digestive issues

If you have digestive issues such as IBS, again, there's fat malabsorption and you have floating stools. And, if you have noticed that, it could be one of the reasons why Vitamin D, which is a fat-soluble vitamin, isn't able to be absorbed.

At last, Pooja concludes by saying, "Hope if you are in any of these categories, do have your levels tested and speak to your nutritionist to get started on oral Vitamin D supplementation."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.