Vegetarian And Want To Build Muscle? Try These Vegetarian Foods

Certain vegetarian foods can help build muscle due to their high protein content, essential amino acids, and supportive nutrients. Some vegetarian foods provide significant amounts of protein, which is critical for muscle repair and growth. Complete protein sources foods contain all nine essential amino acids, making them effective for muscle synthesis. Additionally, vegetarian foods can also offer healthy fats and antioxidants, which reduce muscle inflammation and support recovery. When combined with regular resistance training, these foods contribute to effective muscle development for vegetarians. Keep reading as we share a list of healthy foods you can add to build muscle as a vegetarian.

Vegetarian foods that can help with muscle growth

1. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth. Unlike most plant-based sources, quinoa offers around 8 grams of protein per cup. It is also rich in fibre, magnesium, and iron, which support energy levels during workouts. Its high protein content makes it an excellent post-workout meal to aid in muscle recovery.

2. Lentils

Lentils are a great source of plant-based protein and contain approximately 18 grams of protein per cooked cup. They are also rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy for longer workouts. Lentils also offer iron, an important mineral for oxygen transport in the blood, which can improve endurance and performance during physical activity.

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas (or garbanzo beans) contain about 14.5 grams of protein per cup and are an excellent plant-based protein source for muscle-building. They are also high in fibre, which helps with digestion and keeps you fuller longer, making them a great addition to meals that support overall health. The complex carbohydrates in chickpeas provide energy that fuels your workout sessions.

4. Tofu

Tofu is a popular source of plant-based protein, providing around 10 grams per 100-gram serving. Made from soybeans, tofu is a complete protein and contains all essential amino acids needed for muscle repair and growth. Tofu is also a versatile ingredient, easily incorporated into various dishes, and can be a key protein component in a muscle-building vegetarian diet.

5. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a dairy product that is high in protein, delivering around 15–20 grams per serving. It is rich in casein, a slow-digesting protein that helps provide a steady release of amino acids, supporting muscle recovery overnight. Greek yogurt also contains probiotics that promote gut health, which is important for nutrient absorption and overall wellbeing.

6. Almonds

Almonds are packed with healthy fats and plant-based protein, with around 6 grams of protein per ounce. The combination of protein and healthy fats makes almonds a great snack for muscle growth and repair. Almonds are also rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect muscles from oxidative damage after workouts.

7. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source. Just three tablespoons of hemp seeds provide about 10 grams of protein. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation in the muscles, aiding recovery. Hemp seeds can be easily added to smoothies, salads, or oatmeal for a protein boost.

Incorporating these vegetarian foods into your diet ensures a well-rounded intake of protein and essential nutrients, supporting both muscle growth and overall health.

