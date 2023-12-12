Veganism: 10 Things You Must Know Before You Go Vegan

Going vegan can be an opportunity to discover new tastes, recipes, and ways of cooking

Veganism is a lifestyle and dietary choice that abstains from consuming or using any animal products or by-products. The term "vegan" extends beyond just diet and usually encompasses a broader philosophy that aims to avoid animal exploitation and cruelty.

It is important to learn about vegan nutrition, sources of essential nutrients, and what foods and products contain hidden animal ingredients. Ensure you have a well-rounded understanding of your nutritional needs and how to meet them on a vegan diet. Read on as we discuss things you must know before you go vegan.

10 Things to keep in mind before you go vegan:

1. Understand the reasons behind going vegan

Going vegan is a lifestyle choice that usually involves ethical, environmental, and health considerations. It's important to have a clear understanding of why you want to make this change so that you can stay motivated and committed.

2. Educate yourself on proper nutrition

Cutting out animal products means you need to ensure you're getting all the essential nutrients your body needs. Make sure to research and plan meals that include a variety of plant-based protein sources, iron-rich foods, vitamin B12 sources, and omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Be prepared for potential food cravings

If you're transitioning from a diet that includes animal products, you may experience cravings for certain foods initially. Finding vegan alternatives or experimenting with new plant-based recipes can help satisfy these cravings.

4. Learn to read food labels

Many processed foods contain animal-derived ingredients that may not be obvious. Familiarise yourself with common animal-derived ingredients like gelatine, whey, and casein, and check food labels carefully to ensure they are vegan-friendly.

5. Seek support and community

Going vegan can be challenging if you don't have a support system. Joining vegan groups or connecting with other vegans can provide helpful tips, resources, and a sense of community.

6. Embrace variety in your diet

Explore different plant-based foods and ingredients to ensure you're getting a wide range of nutrients. Experiment with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds to expand your culinary options.

7. Be prepared for social situations

Social events and dining out may require some extra planning and communication. Research vegan-friendly restaurants in your area or offer to bring a vegan dish to gatherings to ensure there are suitable options for you.

8. Consider supplements

While a well-planned vegan diet can provide most nutrients, certain supplements may be beneficial, such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids. Consult with a healthcare professional to determine if any supplements are necessary for you.

9. Don't be too hard on yourself

Transitioning to a vegan lifestyle takes time, and slip-ups may happen. It's important to be kind to yourself and understand that progress is more important than perfection.

10. Enjoy the journey

Going vegan can be an opportunity to discover new tastes, recipes, and ways of cooking. Embrace the adventure and have fun exploring the world of plant-based cuisine.

Remember, everyone's journey is unique, and transitioning to a vegan lifestyle can take time. Be patient with yourself, focus on progress rather than perfection, and always listen to your body's needs.

