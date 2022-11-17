Vegan Diet: 7 Winter Breakfast Options Beginners Must Try

Masala or savoury oats might be a nutritious and warm start to your day

For ethical, medical, or environmental grounds, a vegan diet or veganism typically abstains from using animal products. Veganism, once seen as a specialty diet, is now widely practiced. By definition, veganism is a way of life in which individuals try to avoid all instances of animal abuse and exploitation.

A vegan diet could initially appear difficult or excessively constricting. However, that is not the case. Through regular tries and proper research, you can learn how to follow a vegan diet with ease.

As the winter season commences, so does the need to want to stay in bed for the day. Making it essential to find breakfast ideas that are easy to make and also foods that motivate one to get out of bed. Continue reading this article as we share some wholesome winter breakfast recipes that are completely vegan and very delicious.

7 vegan breakfast options you must try

1. Overnight oats

What makes these perfect for winter is their preparation method. For a quick breakfast on the road, pack them in a Small container, or top them off at home. There are countless variations for these chilled, creamy oats. Try one of the aforementioned four topping combos, or have fun coming up with your own. You can incorporate oats in coconut milk with honey, fruits, and nuts.

2. Banana waffles

Waffles, pancakes, French toast, and tier breakfast foods might seem difficult to make without eggs and milk. However, they are not. You can easily prepare any of these by using the right vegan ingredients. Combine mashed bananas, sugar, oats flour, and vegan milk of your choice, and place the batter in a waffler maker. Top with maple syrup or any other vegan topping of your choice. You can also add some cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter to make this recipe even more wintery and warm.

3. Vegan egg scramble

Cottage cheese scramble, more popularly known are paneer bhurji as well as egg bhurji are popular breakfast items in Indian cuisine. However, both of these alternatives are not vegan. You can substitute these for firm crumbled tofu and follow the same recipe you would follow for a paneer bhurji or egg bhurji. This recipe would include chopped garlic, ginger, onions, and tomatoes. Spices and salt as per taste and crumbled tofu. This flavourful and warm recipe is perfect for winter mornings.

Swap paneer with tofu to make vegan egg scramble

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Avocado toast

Avocados are a great source of various nutrients such as healthy fats, and minerals. All of which are often extracted from eggs when eaten for breakfast. However, avocados on a toasted bread slice with salt, nuts and sliced onions might also be delicious and nutritious. You can try different toppings for your toast and see what you like best with your avocados.

5. Breakfast smoothie

Smoothies are some of the best foods to start your day with. Smoothies are rich in fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, and various minerals. Smoothies are also extremely versatile. A smoothie essentially can contain any fruits or vegetables of your choice. Sweetener or seasoning depends on whether you like your smoothie savoury or sweet. Make a filling and warm winter breakfast smoothie by combining bananas, strawberries, cashews, cinnamon, and a sweetener of your choice.

Smoothies are tasty as well as nutritious

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Savoury oats

Overnight sweet and cold oats might help wake you up but might not be the warmest meal to eat for cold winter mornings. If you prefer your breakfast to be warm and savoury, try this recipe. Similar to overnight oats, these oats are extremely versatile. Cook your oats in boiled water. Combine in sautéed veggies such as onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, leafy greens, and any other veggie of your choice.

7. Mexican breakfast bowl

Breakfast should be abundant in protein and carbs to keep you full for a few hours. A Mexican bowl made by combing baked beans, sautéed tofu cubes/ hash brown, brown rice, homemade salsa, and seasoning might be the perfect vegan breakfast.

Try these options to have a delicious and wholesome start to your day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.