Vegan Vs Plant Based Diet: Know The Difference

A plant-based diet encouraged eating healthy while a vegan diet has no such restrictions

People are making the decision to consume fewer or no animal products in their diets. As a result, there is now a noteworthy increase in the number of plant-based options available at supermarkets, eateries, public gatherings, and fast food outlets. Some people opt to refer to themselves as "plant-based," while others refer to themselves as “vegans." For many beginners, it can be confusing to understand the difference between the two. In this article, let's understand the difference between vegan and plant-based diets.

Difference between a vegan and a plant-based diet

1. Vegan diet

Donald Watson, a British woodworker, created the term "vegan" in 1944, and it has gained popularity ever since.

In essence, veganism is a stricter variation of vegetarianism. Vegetarians abstain from meat, whereas vegans go one step further and abstain from any products derived from (or derived from) animals, such as dairy, eggs, and honey. The majority of vegans live an ethical and environmentally conscious lifestyle. For instance, they want to lessen their impact on the environment or they think that animals should not be treated as food but as equals.

Vegans avoid all animal products in their diet as well as in their daily lives. Only cruelty-free beauty and cleaning goods, as well as animal-free apparel and furniture, will be found in a vegan's home.

Additionally, some vegans opt not to consume palm oil because they believe that doing so results in the destruction of habitats and the suffering of animals. Additionally, some vegans refrain from doing business with or supporting organisations that conduct animal testing or abuse animals.

It is significant to remember that referring to oneself as "vegan" implies that one follows this lifestyle. Some people refer to themselves as consuming a vegan diet instead of being vegan since they choose to abstain from eating animal products but do not choose to be rigid about other lifestyle decisions.

Last but not least, adopting a vegan lifestyle need not be healthy. You can simply eat solely fatty things like french fries, plant-based meat, dairy alternatives, and vegan snacks while maintaining a vegan diet (also known as a junk food vegan). Therefore, you should make your food choices wisely.

2. Plant-based diet

The name "plant-based diet" is very literal, indicating that the regime is based on plants, and is inspired by health advantages. An entirely vegan diet or one that leans heavily toward veganism are examples of a plant-based diet along with some animal products in the diet. A person who reduces their consumption of animal products rather than eliminating them entirely is known as a flexitarian or reducetarian.

A plant-based diet can be adopted for a few weeks, months, years, or for the rest of one's life. You can probably tell that it isn't quite as stringent as veganism because there aren't any other requirements for it other than eating plant-based foods. Going plant-based will therefore work for you if you want to gain the health advantages of veganism while also wanting the option of modifying your diet.

A plant-based diet does not always require staying away from goods or services that exploit animals. Those who follow a plant-based diet could decide to wear leather or utilise personal care items that go through animal testing.

If they consume whole meals made from plants and stay away from processed foods, some people may identify as having a plant-based diet. Others might consume processed plant foods like meat replacements, but since they do not follow the vegan lifestyle guidelines, they opt to identify as following a plant-based diet.

Now that you understand the difference between the two, you can decide for yourself which fulfills your physical and ethical needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.