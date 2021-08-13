Troubled With UTI? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares A Complete Guide To Deal With UTI At Home

UTI Home Remedies: Drink enough water throughout the day to prevent UTI

Highlights Urinary Tract Infection affects women more than men

Consume neera or palm sap to prevent UTI, says Rujuta

Drinking enough water can help keep urinary system healthy

Relieving yourselves in the toilet is usually a relaxing feeling. But if passing urine causes pain or you need to push your urine through or are facing itching, cramps, vomiting and fever, something might be wrong with your urinary system. Urinary Tract Infection or UTI stands for infections caused within the urinary system (kidneys, urinary bladder and urethra). Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains the factors on which the health of your urinary tract depends. In her latest Instagram video, she says that hormones, hygiene and habits are the main factors that can either cause or cure UTI.

UTI Home Remedies: Follow these expert tips to prevent and manage UTI

Hormonal imbalance increases the risk of UTI but they can be fixed with lifestyle changes. Regarding hygiene, it's imperative to wash hands before and after urinating or defecating. It's also always better to use clean undergarments made with breathable fabric.

When it comes to habits, you need to take small but important steps. Here are Rujuta's pointers:

You should relieve ourselves whenever your body demands it. Do not hold it as it can cause pressure in the urinary system.

Do not push while urinating. Let it out normally.

Do not hold the urge to urinate as it causes more humidity around the urethral region and bacteria thrives in humidity.

Here are a few foods that help in maintaining urinary health or even healing UTIs. Here is the list:

Drink more water

Consume neera or palm sap

Drink coconut water, nimbu pani or sugarcane juice as per the season as they help in flushing out the unwanted products out of the urinary tract

or sugarcane juice as per the season as they help in flushing out the unwanted products out of the urinary tract Consume juices of kokum, bel, amla and burash or rhododendron as they provide essential vitamins, minerals, electrolytes and antioxidants. Have these before noon

Rice kanji is a prebiotic to strengthen the good bacteria in the body

Kulith or kulthi or horse gram are also good for UTIs

However, processed and junk food should be avoided

Regarding exercise, you should wear the proper gear that doesn't create too much humidity around the urethral region. You should also take a bath and dry yourselves soon after exercising. Restorative yoga poses like subtabadhakasana and subtapadangushtasana help opening and stabilising the pelvic region.

Better sleep helps in preventing UTI. Either smear soles of the feet with a drop of ghee or rub them with Kashyachi wati before sleep.

Here is the video:

These natural ways can work better than market hygiene products.

Hormones, hygiene and habits are the main factors that determine the health of our urinary system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.