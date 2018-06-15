People Suffering From Anxiety And Depression Are More Prone To Type 2 Diabetes: 7 Risk Factors Of Type 2 Diabetes

People with mental illness are twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition which affects the body's ability to metabolize sugar

Here are 7 conditions which can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

A new study claims that people suffering from mental disorders like anxiety and depression are more prone to type 2 diabetes . As per the study conducted in the University of California, people with mental illness are twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes as compared to those who are not dealing with any such ailment. In a group of 15000 people with severe mental illness, 28.1% had type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition which affects the body's ability to metabolize sugar (glucose), the main fuel of the body. This condition affects the hormone insulin the most; the body either does not respond to insulin the way it should or produces lesser amount of insulin than what is required. And the worst part is that there is no cure for this condition. When we say risk factors for type 2 diabetes, we refer to anything which can increase a person's likelihood of developing this condition.Also read: 6 Silent Symptoms Of Diabetes You May Be Missing

1. Obesity

Obesity is one of the most important risk factors of type 2 diabetes, and the increasing incidence of obesity could explain why millions of people are dealing with type 2 diabetes now. Higher body weight can lead to insulin resistance. Excessive body fat affects the body's ability to respond to insulin. As a result, the body develops type 2 diabetes.



2. Sedentary lifestyle

Lack of physical exercises is what defines a sedentary lifestyle. This is one of the most important factors responsible for obesity. Inactivity is one of the most important causes of obesity and that paves your way to type 2 diabetes. Exercising improves your body's ability to respond to insulin and keeps the blood sugar levels in check.

3. Unhealthy diet

An unhealthy diet, too, contributes to type 2 diabetes. 90% diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are obese, which stems from unhealthy eating habits. A diet high in sugar, fats and carbs and low in terms of fiber contributes to obesity, and eventually, type 2 diabetes.

4. Family history

Type 2 diabetes is a genetic condition; so if your immediate family members are dealing with it, your risk of diabetes also increases. But again, your lifestyle plays an important role here. A healthy diet and proper workout routine can help you keep diabetes at bay even if someone in your immediate family was dealing with that condition.

5. Age

Sadly, age is also an important risk factor for type 2 diabetes. The older you get, the higher is your risk of type 2 diabetes. As your body ages, your pancreas gets older. Over time, its ability to produce more insulin reduces. This could result in the development of type 2 diabetes.

6. PCOD

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition where a cyst develops on the ovaries. It is a chronic condition which affects millions of women worldwide and is characterized by irregular periods and obesity. Women dealing with PCOD are at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

7. Gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes is one which a woman develops during pregnancy. This increases the risk of type 2 diabetes in the child as well. A healthy lifestyle, however, can be quite helpful for prevention.



