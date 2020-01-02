Turmeric, Omega-3 And 8 Other Essentials For A Healthy Brain, As Told By Luke Coutinho

Eat leafy green vegetables regularly to improve your brain health

Tips for brain health: Happy New Year 2020! This is the right time to begin with taking care of your health and well-being. With the beginning of the year, take out some time to think about the steps you can take to improve your health, immunity and fitness. In this article, we are going to focus on your brain health. "Your brain is the centre point of all communication in the body," says lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his recent live sessions on Facebook. He mentions that brain health is often ignored because you cannot see it like your skin, eyes, etc. However, the brain is the one organ which is constantly functioning even when you're asleep, and must be taken care of.

Luke Coutinho gives 10 tips to take care of brain health

As is the case with your skin, hair, eyes, lungs, liver and other organs, a healthy diet can help in aiding optimum functioning of the brain. What's more, even if you consume a healthy diet, your brain is not likely to work properly because of information overload and excessive stress and emotions.

1. Sleep for brain detox

The glymphatic system is the waste clearance system of the brain. This system works only when you're asleep. "When you are sleeping, the brain shrinks to almost 60% of its original size. This leaves spaces between your cells, leaving space for cerebral spinal fluid to flush in-between cells and clean out toxins in the brain. Thus, sleeping well is important for brain detox which you need on a daily basis. Brain function tends to decrease in people who are sleep deprived for long periods of time. According to Luke, you should get good quality, deep sleep on most nights of the week for a healthy functioning brain.

2. Get omega-3 fatty acids

This is one of the most important nutrients for the brain. Flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines are all examples of foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Essential fatty acids

Stay away from low fat diets and zero-oil cooking methods. Apart from keeping you warm, essential fats are required for optimum brain health as well. Coconut oil, ghee, olive oil and mustard oil to name a few are all sources of healthy fats that must be a part of your diet. Avoid unhealthy fats in deep fried, junk and processed food. Healthy fats must definitely be a part of your diet if you want a healthy brain.

4. Leafy green vegetables

Not just for your brain health, but leafy green vegetables are important your eyes, skin, hair and much more. The best part about green vegetables is that they are low in calories and can aid weight loss. Spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, radish, kale and fenugreek are vegetables that must be a part of your diet.

5. Fruits, especially berries

Consume fruits that are in season, every day. Berries, mentions Luke, are great for your health. Eat them regularly for a healthy brain.

6. Black coffee and tea

Now this one is only for those who like coffee. Luke says that black coffee, without any sugar or milk, syrup or flavour, is beneficial for your brain. Make sure that you never have coffee on an empty stomach. 1-2 cups of coffee in a day can be good your brain.

Green tea and black tea also have beneficial effects on the brain, as long as you don't go overboard with their consumption.

7. Turmeric

This golden spice is excellent for your brain health. To improve absorption of turmeric, you need to consume it in combination with black pepper and some fat like olive oil or ghee. This tonic is great for your brain, immunity, skin, eyes, hair, liver and much more.

8. Exercise

The more you exercise, the better it is for your brain health. Try to exercise for 15-30 minutes or more (if possible) at least 5 times in a week.

9. Surround yourself with nature

Nature helps you relax and calm down almost instantly. Try to spend some time in nature every day to heal your brain and help it become stress-free.

10. Relaxation

Induce relaxation in your brain by doing meditation, yoga, going off social media, etc. Cut down on the time you spend on social media, recommends Luke while adding that mindless scrolling on your screen is certainly declining your brain function.

This New Year 2020, take care of your brain, and of yourself. Health comes first, always!

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

