Try This Interesting Sabzi With Muskmelon: Nutritionist Tells Notable Health Benefits

With a change in weather, the goodness of seasonal fruits is here. The warm weather offers a wide variety of fruits that can offer you multiple nutrients. One of the popular summer fruit is muskmelon. This wonder fruit is loaded with vitamin C, fibre and many other nutrients. It is also loaded with water content that leaves a cooling effect on your body. This fruit is also weight loss-friendly. It is generally consumed in its original form Recently, NutritionistMunmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share another interesting way to add this fruit to your diet. She shares that you can prepare a healthy sabzi with muskmelon. If you are eager to try this, read here to know the method.

Muskmelon health benefits: Prepare this unique sabzi with this fruit

Ganeriwal writes in her post, "A unique, absolutely delicious sabzi made from a 'fruit' to try this early summer. Perfect for this time of the year when muskmelon has started arriving in the markets and the rising temperatures make us crave for light food. I am talking about the Kharbuja (MuskMelon) sabzi, quick, simple, and easy to make."

Muskmelon may help you maintain a healthy

Photo Credit: iStock

Method to prepare this sabzi-

Peel and chop the muskmelon into small cubes (even better if the fruit is slightly raw)

In a pan, heat some oil and once hot add mustard seeds, hing, sliced melon and salt

Let it cook on a low flame for about 10 mins

Add simple spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and turmeric

Stir and cook till the melon is tender. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Enjoy this sweet and savoury sabzi with piping hot rotis.

Health benefits of muskmelon

Ganeriwal further tells that you can enjoy the fruits as it is or add to smoothies. Muskmelons have a cooling effect and help in relieving constipation. It is also good in conditions like bladder infections, ulcers, fatigue, colitis and blood pressure issues.

It might help in weight loss as it is low in calories and contains a good amount of fibre. It is also a great source of vitamin A which works wonder for your skin and eye. Due to its low GI score diabetics can also add this fruit to their diet.

Do not miss the goodness of muskmelon in the coming season!

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Celeb Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.