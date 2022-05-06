Try These Plant-Based Protein Sources Shared By Celebrity Fitness Trainer

Seeds are another good source of plant-based protein

One of the most needed nutrients by the body is protein. It is required by and found throughout the body—in muscles, bone, skin, hair, and virtually every other body part or tissue. It makes up the enzymes that stimulate many chemical reactions and the hemoglobin that carries oxygen in the blood. At least 10,000 different proteins make us what we are. But not all food sources of protein are created equal. Some have an abundance of protein and some do not. Many people consume meat and eggs or take supplements to manage their protein requirements.

Fitness trainer Vinod Channa has shared some readily available protein sources so that those who prefer plant-based protein sources can get them easily.

“Seeds are another good source of plant-based protein. Include seeds in juices, oatmeals, or just have as it is. It is the perfect way to support muscle growth, and recover from workouts on a plant-based diet,” said Channa in an Instagram post.

Here are some of the benefits of eating these protein sources:

Hemp seeds: While hemp seeds come from the cannabis plant, they are not considered psychotropic. Many people consider hemp seeds to be a superfood. Each 100 gm of hemp seeds carries 31.6 gm of protein.

Flax seeds: Flax seeds are a good source of high-quality plant protein, comparable to soybeans. Each 100 gm of flax seeds contains 18 gm of protein.

Sunflower seeds: Sunflower seeds are technically the fruits of the sunflower plant. They are a good source of many vitamins and minerals that can boost your immune system. Each 100 gm of sunflower seeds contains 21 gm of protein.

Sesame seeds: Sesame seeds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, B vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Each 100 gm of sesame seeds has 17 gm of protein.

Chia seeds: Chia seeds are nutritious and can be part of a balanced diet. They are high in a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid known to reduce inflammation. Each 100 gm of chia seeds carries 17 gm of protein.

Pumpkin seeds: They help solve dietary deficiencies and also contribute to healing wounds. Each 100 gm of pumpkin seeds supplies 19 gm of protein.

