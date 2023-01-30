Troubled By Cracked Heels? Follow These Dermatologist-Approved Tips

Cracked heels may be due to multiple reasons including ageing and walking barefoot

Cracked heels are a common issue that we often neglect. The skin on the bottom of our heels becomes hard, thick, and dry. This condition may not necessarily cause pain but can definitely make you feel uneasy in footwear. The cracks in the heels get more visible in the winter season when the moisture level in the atmosphere drops.

As the cracks get deeper, it sometimes prompts us to peel off the skin, which can cause pain or even bleeding. If you too are troubled by cracked heels then dermatologist Jaishree Sharad shares a quick remedy for the condition and some tips to prevent it.

What causes cracked heels?

The dermatologist, in her Instagram post, says that cracks can develop in the skin of your heels due to multiple reasons including ageing and walking barefoot. She stresses that standing for long hours at home or at the workplace, especially when the ground is hard, can lead to cracked heels.

Wearing footwear such as high-heeled shoes, flip-flops, and sandals that are open from the back can also result in cracked heels. Other than this, the dermatologist says that obese people or those pregnant can get more prone to cracked heels due to the excessive pressure applied to their heels due to the weight. Conditions such as diabetes, psoriasis, arthritis and fungal infections like athlete's foot can also make the skin of your heel thick and hard.

Coming to nutrition, the lack of nutrients such as calcium, Vitamin E, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids can also cause cracked heels.

How can you prevent it?

Jaishree Sharad suggests getting a home pedicure done once a week and avoiding walking barefoot. You should also consider wearing soft and cushioned shoes that are easy on your heels. Sandals that are open from the back and high heels should be avoided to keep the condition at bay.

The dermatologist advises taking supplements of omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and iron and routinely moisturising the feet with almond, olive, or coconut oil.

How to fix the cracks?

Step – 1 Take lukewarm water in a tub and add a few drops of coconut oil.

Step – 2 Dip your feet inside the water and let them rest for about 5 to 7 minutes.

Step – 3 Apply some liquid soap on your cracked heels gently before rubbing them with a clean cloth or soft loofah.

Step – 4 Apply some moisturizer on the slightly damp skin and wear cotton socks. This will ensure that your feet remain moisturized for a long and the cracks get healed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.