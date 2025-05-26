Top Foods To Eat On An Empty Stomach: 7 Healthy Options

A healthy morning routine helps set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Starting your day with the right food choices is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. A nutritious breakfast can enhance your mood, boost your energy levels, and improve your cognitive function, making you more productive and alert.

During the night, your body fasts for several hours, so it's essential to replenish your energy levels in the morning. Eating balanced meals can help regulate your metabolism and blood sugar levels, which can prevent cravings and overeating later in the day. However, not all food items are suitable for consumption on an empty stomach. Starting the day with the wrong foods can do more harm than good. Here is a list of healthy foods and drinks that you should consider consuming on an empty stomach:

Foods and drinks to consume on an empty stomach

1. Soaked almonds

Eating soaked almonds first thing in the morning can positively impact your overall health. Almonds support heart health, enhance brain function, and aid in weight management. They are also easy to digest.

2. Banana

Bananas provide natural sugars for a quick energy boost. Rich in potassium, fibre, and various essential nutrients, bananas are beneficial for your heart, bones, and overall health. Additionally, they are convenient and easy to digest.

3. Green tea

Green tea is a great beverage option, rich in antioxidants that can help boost metabolism, preparing your body for the day ahead.

4. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of plant protein. They are also rich in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Adding chia seeds to your diet can also help you lose weight. Adding chia seeds to your diet can assist with weight loss. Soak them overnight to enjoy as a chia pudding or mix them in a glass of water for breakfast.

5. Warm lemon water

Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach can help kickstart your metabolism and improve digestion.

6. Yogurt

Packed with protein and probiotics, yogurt supports gut health and can help you feel full. You can enhance its nutritional value by adding fresh fruits or nuts.

7. Oatmeal

Oats can keep you full for longer and provide sustained energy throughout the morning. They are rich in fibre, iron, B vitamins, selenium, magnesium and many other essential nutrients.

Food to avoid on an empty stomach: Citric fruits, fried foods, sugary items, spicy foods, carbonated drinks, processed foods and coffee.

Eating a healthy breakfast improves concentration and maintains energy levels throughout the day. Prioritising nutritious options in the morning can lead to better overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.