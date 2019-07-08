Health Tips: Top 5 Ways To Cook Your Veggies To Keep All Nutrients Intact

Freshly cooked vegetables are best for your health

Vegetables are a great source of essential vitamins and minerals. If your diet is loaded with vegetables on a regular basis, you can attain multiple health benefits from your diet. But consuming too many vegetables in a wrong way is of no use. Do you know the right way to receive all the nutrients from vegetables? The way you store and cook vegetables also determine their nutritional value. You need to follow the right way to cook food to retain all the nutrients. From cooking time to chopping method few simple modifications can be very helpful. There are few kitchen do's and don'ts which you must follow and make the most out of the food you are having.

Ways to cook vegetables to preserve nutrients

1. Choose the right chopping method

The wrong chopping method can also lead to loss of nutrients. You must wash the vegetables first and then chop. Never do the vice versa as it can wash away most of the nutrients.

Most people chop the vegetables and store them to use later. But this is not a healthy practice. Do not keep chopped vegetables stored for long because once they are chopped they are exposed to air and the environment. Chop fresh vegetables at the time of cooking.

Do not store chopped vegetables for many days

2. Be careful about the size of the vegetables

Another tip which can help you save nutrients while chopping is- do not cut the veggies into very small pieces. Chop the vegetables into larger chunks to minimise the contact with the surrounding.

3. Cook food for the right time

The cooking time and the exposure to heat are two factors which you must consider for sure. Long exposure to heat is one of the major contributors to loss of nutrients. Choose the right cooking time and preserve the value of the food by not extending the cooking time. Most vitamins are sensitive to the heat hence cook the food the required time only.

4. Use the right amount of water

The amount of water you add to your food also affect the nutritional value of the food. Try to add minimum water as too much water will allow the nutrients to dissolve in the cooking water. Cook your vegetables on low flame with minimum water. You must also cover the food while cooking to reduce the cooking time.

Food cooked with less water ensures better nutritional value

5. Avoid re-heating the food

Re-heating food is one of the worst practices. It leads to repetition of exposure to heat and disturbs the chemical process of the food. You should try to cook food in the right quantity so that you do not have to store the food. Freshly prepared food is the best way to receive all the nutrients.

