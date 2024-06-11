Too Much Salt May Increase Eczema Risk; Know Other Harmful Effects

Consumption of too much salt can raise your blood pressure

Salt is used on a daily basis to enhance the taste of foods and beverages. This often leads to overconsumption of salt. Sodium is the main element of salt which should be consumed in moderation, When consumed in excess it can negatively affect your health in more ways than one. A recent study has highlighted the link between excess salt consumption and eczema, a skin condition. Eczema is a condition in which your skin's barrier function becomes weak. This results in dry, itchy and bumpy skin as the skin is not able to retain moisture and protect the body from external elements. It is also known as atopic dermatitis.

Understanding the link between sodium intake and eczema

A new study has revealed that high levels of sodium can increase the risk of eczema.

The study has highlighted that eating even one extra gram of sodium can increase the chances of eczema flares by 22 percent. Also, this chronic condition has become more common these days due to industrialisation, lifestyle factors and dietary changes.

According to the research, limiting salt intake can help eczema patients manage their condition.

Other harmful effects of consuming too much sodium

Increases blood pressure

Strains the kidneys, leading to kidney damage

Water retention in the body

Bloating and swelling in different parts

Disrupts fluid balance in the body

Increases the risk of osteoporosis

How much sodium you should be consuming

The World Health Organisation recommends the consumption of less than 2000 mg of sodium per day. WHO also emphasizes consuming iodized salt which is fortified with iodine.

