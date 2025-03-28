Consuming too much salt can be harmful to your health. Excess salt intake leads to water retention, increasing blood volume and raising blood pressure, which can heighten the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. Many people unknowingly consume excess salt through processed and fast foods, so recognising the signs of overconsumption is crucial for maintaining good health. Keep reading as share a list of signs that can indicate you're consuming too much salt.

10 Signs you're consuming too much salt

1. Frequent thirst

Too much salt in your diet can leave you feeling constantly thirsty. Salt draws water out of your cells, triggering dehydration and making your body crave more fluids to restore balance. If you find yourself drinking water excessively without an obvious reason, it may be due to high salt intake.

2. Swelling and puffiness

Excess salt causes the body to retain water, leading to swelling in the hands, feet, ankles, and even the face. This water retention, known as oedema, occurs because sodium attracts water into the bloodstream and tissues, causing bloating and puffiness.

3. High blood pressure

Sodium affects blood pressure by increasing blood volume, forcing the heart to work harder. If you have consistently high blood pressure, despite an otherwise healthy lifestyle, excessive salt intake could be a contributing factor.

4. Frequent headaches

Eating too much salt can cause headaches due to dehydration and changes in blood pressure. When salt pulls water from cells, it can lead to reduced hydration in the brain, causing tension headaches or migraines in some individuals.

5. Kidney issues

The kidneys filter excess sodium from the body, but when there is too much salt in the diet, they have to work overtime. Over time, this strain can lead to kidney damage, reduced function, and even kidney stones.

6. Bloating and digestive discomfort

A high-sodium diet can cause bloating, especially in the stomach area. This occurs because excess sodium causes water retention in the digestive tract, leading to discomfort, fullness, and even mild constipation in some cases.

7. Weakened bones

Excessive salt intake can lead to calcium loss through urine, weakening bones over time. If your diet is high in sodium and low in calcium-rich foods, you may be at a greater risk of osteoporosis, increasing the likelihood of fractures and bone-related issues.

8. Frequent cravings for salty foods

Eating too much salt can make your taste buds desensitised, leading to constant cravings for salty foods. This can create a cycle where you consume more salt than necessary, making it harder to enjoy foods with a naturally mild or low-sodium flavour.

9. Changes in urine output

Too much salt can alter your urine patterns either making you urinate more frequently or causing darker, more concentrated urine due to dehydration. In extreme cases, excessive sodium can contribute to kidney stones, which can cause painful urination.

10. Sleep disturbances

A high-sodium diet can interfere with sleep by causing nighttime dehydration, increased thirst, or even higher blood pressure, which may lead to restlessness. If you often wake up thirsty or struggle with disrupted sleep, reducing salt intake may help improve sleep quality.

Recognising these signs can help you identify if you're consuming too much salt.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.