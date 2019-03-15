This World Sleep Day, Know The Many Ways How Lack Of Sleep Is Harming You

Lack of sleep can dumb you down

Highlights March 15 is observed as World Sleep Day Good quality sleep is important for your overall health and well-being Lack of sleep can make your skin age faster

You might never realise it, but lack of sleep for even a single day can impact your health in a negative. March 15 is observed as World Sleep Day, and the very observation of a day dedicated to importance of sleep signifies how important it is for your overall health. When you don't sleep sufficiently, you are likely to feel grumpy, moody, tired and stressed. It can affect your work performance, making it difficult for you to focus. What's more is that lack of sleep can put at risk of diseases like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and even depression.

How much sleep do you need in a day?

Ideally, an 8-hour sleep is required to function properly. However, this may be different for everyone, depending on the level of physical activity. In case you wake up tired every day and feel the need of taking a nap the entire day, it is a sign that you are not getting sleep.

Also read: Follow These Simple Steps For A Sound Sleep

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, we talk about the many health hazards of lack of good night's sleep. Keep reading...

1. Lack of sleep can dumb you down

When it comes to thinking and learning, your sleep plays an important role. Insufficient sleep can affect your cognitive process. It can have a negative impact on your attention paying skills, concentration, reasoning, alertness and problem solving skills. You may find it difficult to learn efficiently when you are not getting enough sleep on a daily basis.

2. Insufficient sleep can reduce your sex drive

Sleep deprived people have often reported lower libidos and much lesser interest in sex. This is because of lack of sleep can make you feel deprived of energy, constantly sleepy and increase your tension.

Also read: This Is The Best Time To Exercise If You Want Good Sleep

3. You age faster when you don't get good sleep

You are likely to get puffy eyes shortly after a few days of lack of sleep. Chronic sleep can take away the glow from your skin, cause fine lines and even dark circles. Lack of sleep increases stress - which increases cortisol hormone levels. Cortisol can break skin collagen, a protein which keeps the skin elastic and smooth. All these occurrences can make your skin age faster than usual.

Lack of sleep can make you feel tired all day

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Lack of sleep increases risks of accidents

Drowsiness can slow down your reaction time. Being fatigued is one the major causes of accidents and injuries on the job. Studies have shown that poor quality of sleep of lack of sufficient sleep can increase risks and frequency of work accidents.

5. Sleep increases risks of numerous health problems

If you don't sleep well, you are at risk of stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, heart attack and heart failure. Chronic lack of sleep can cause insomnia, a sleep disorder which is characterised by trouble falling asleep and staying asleep.

Also read: Lack Of Sleep Becoming A Public Health Crisis

6. Insufficient sleep can be linked with depression

Lack of sleep and sleep disorders can make you experience symptoms of depression. In fact, insomnia is known to be one of the first symptoms of depression. The two are linked in a way that sleep loss can aggravate depression symptoms and depression can make it difficult for you to fall asleep.

7. Lack of sleep can make you gain weight

When you don't sleep well for a few days, you will experience an increase in cravings. You will feel more hungry and your appetite is likely to increase as well. Be prepared to gain some kgs if you have not been sleeping well for a month, or even a week.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.