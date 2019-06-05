World Environment Day: Women, Please Switch To Any Of These 4 Eco-Friendly Alternatives To Sanitary Napkins Today

World Environment Day: Menstrual cups are an alternative to synthetic sanitary napkins

While commercial sanitary napkins continue to make our lives easy, it is no secret that they continue to be a lethal threat to our environment.

While a lot has been said about the pollution caused by synthetic sanitary napkins, the question remains -- what is the alternative?

Here's a list of products that can easily replace commercial sanitary napkins:

1. Period Panties: Made out of bamboo and cotton, these panties are reusable. All you need to do is rinse it with normal water to get rid of the blood and other fluid discharges after using, and you can use it again once it is dry.

2. Menstrual Cups: Made out of medical grade silicone, approved by FDA, menstrual cups are a perfect alternative to synthetic sanitary napkins. One cup will last you a decade, making it both environment and pocket-friendly.

3. Washable Pads: For those who find pads comfortable and don't want to switch, reusable or washable pads can replace the synthetic ones. These eco-friendly pads are available in a variety of styles and thicknesses to suit your flow.

4. Bio-degradable Sanitary Napkins: Another alternative to synthetic sanitary pads. These one-time-use pads are made of natural ingredients that are easily biodegradable, unlike the synthetic pads.