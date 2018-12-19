This Winter, Here's Why You Must Load Up On Probiotics

Probiotics can offer protection from flu

It is a well-known fact that probiotics are important for your digestive health. They help in providing good bacteria to your gut and facilitate healing of a damaged gut lining. Probiotics help in rejuvenating good bacteria in your gut, while getting rid of excess bad bacteria. Consuming probiotics is even more important in winter. Good bacteria present in probiotics helps in fighting off infections caused by parasites, viruses, yeast and fungi. The exciting part about probiotics is that they are good for anyone and everyone. You can increase intake of probiotics by including fermented foods, banana, kefir, kimchi and yogurt in your diet.

In this article, we talk about five reasons why you must include fermented foods in your diet. Keep reading...

Provides protection from flu

As the season of flu is on, it is important that you include probiotics in your diet for added precaution. As mentioned above, probiotics provide the body with good bacteria which helps in fighting off infections caused by viruses. This good bacteria is important as it gets killed off when you consume antibiotics, eat unhealthy junk food or are under a lot of stress.

Aids digestion

If constipation, bloating and acidity are a common occurrence, then probiotics are meant for you! There are hundreds of different types of bacteria living in your digestive tract. In case of viral infections, antibiotics are commonly prescribed to most patients. These antibiotics can kill healthy intestinal flora which aids proper digestion in the body. Probiotics help in increasing healthy bacteria in digestive tract which can also help in treating other digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome. A healthy gut can also improve the body's immunity.

Probiotics are great for your digestion

Nutritionist Monisha Ashokan agrees. She says that 75% of our immune systems is controlled by the gut and the best way to keep the gut healthy is with probiotics. "Probiotics promote growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. They make it harder for bacteria which cause illness to get a foothold. So add a daily dose of probiotics to your diet this winter and protect your body," she says.

3 sources of healthy probiotics

1. Yogurt: It is one of the best sources of probiotics, believes Monisha. Yogurt may help reduce incidence diarrhoea caused by antibiotics among children. It can even also help in relieving symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

2. Bananas: Monisha says that banana is both a probiotic as well as a prebiotic. It is extremely rich in potassium and is great for high blood pressure patients.

3. Kimchi: Kimchi is a Korean side dish which contains lactic acid bacteria Lactobacillus. Kimchi may benefit your digestive health as well.

This winter, keep your digestive health on point and stay away from unwanted infections by including more probiotics in your diet.

(Monisha Ashokan is nutritionist at Nourish Me)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.