This Traditional Non-Alcoholic Japanese Drink Can Help In Gut Healing, Says Nutritionist Palak Nagpal

Gut problems are among the most common health issues today. But what if healing could be extremely simple? In a video posted on Instagram, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared an age-old recipe popular among various Japanese communities, known for its gut-healing properties.

In the video, Nagpal says, “You won't believe there's a community where people live over a hundred years and have next to zero gut problems. Well, I'm sure you want to know what's the secret to this.”

She further adds, “While reading more about this community, I learnt that the secret lies in their active lifestyle and a special fermented drink that they have been consuming for generations. It's called Miki, and this is what helps them keep their gut healthy and live beyond a hundred years. This got me thinking, why not include this healthy habit in our lives too?”

The nutritionist captions the video, “A gut-healing drink you definitely might not have heard of. It's a Japanese fermented rice drink. A traditional non-alcoholic drink from Okinawa and the Amami islands of Japan.”

Ingredients To Prepare Miki

Short-grain rice

Sweet potatoes

Water

Recipe For Miki

Soak half a cup of short-grain rice for at least an hour.

Drain the water, then cook the rice in fresh water until soft.

Turn off the heat and add 4 tablespoons of finely grated raw sweet potato.

Let it cool, then blend the mixture with water until it forms a thin, drinkable consistency.

Store the mixture in an airtight container and allow it to ferment for 24 to 48 hours.

That's it – the drink is ready to be savoured. Consume half a cup every day. The nutritionist recommends consuming it for at least a week and noticing the difference.

What Are The Benefits Of Miki?

According to Palak Nagpal, Miki supports gut health and improves digestion. She also revealed that communities that regularly consume this fermented rice drink are known for living beyond 100 years. It helps build immunity and is packed with probiotics.

Watch the video here:

This Japanese beverage, packed with multiple beneficial ingredients, may indeed be a simple addition for supporting a longer and healthier life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.