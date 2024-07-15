This 'Miraculous Drink' Can Keep Acidity At Bay

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal explains the benefits and recipe of this miraculous drink

Common health issues such as constipation, acidity, urinary tract infections (UTI), and immunity have become increasingly prevalent and have been affecting people of all ages. Constipation can lead to discomfort and bloating, making daily activities challenging. Acidity often results in heartburn and indigestion, causing pain and distress. Weak immunity leaves individuals susceptible to frequent infections and illnesses. Many people struggle to find long-term, effective solutions for these problems, especially in today's sedentary lifestyle where sitting jobs are the norm. This has made these issues even more common and the search for relief seems never-ending. However, what if we told you there is a solution without medication or extensive treatments? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal to the rescue! She suggests a "miraculous drink" that might be effective in providing relief from these issues in the long term.

In an Instagram Reels, she talks about preparing a drink with common kitchen ingredients. As per Palak, you can consume it throughout the day. In the video, she says, "Here's the most underrated food that can help you deal with constipation, acidity, boosting immunity, UTI, colon cleansing and you must add to it to your day if you are trying to lose weight." She further says, "Do you know keeping these sanja seeds in your kitchen having it with a tablespoon of water, a dash of lemon and honey can help you with everything I just mentioned."

In the caption of her post, Palak says the ingredients of the drink are a "must-have in your kitchen." Explaining the benefits of each of these, she writes, "Basil seeds/ Sabja seeds have many health benefits. They are rich in dietary fibre, which can help promote regular bowel movements and alleviate constipation. When soaked in water, these seeds can absorb a significant amount of liquid and form a gel-like coating. Fiber in basil seeds can help you feel full and satisfied. Basil seeds contain essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can contribute to overall well-being. Basil seeds help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for individuals with diabetes/PCOS."



As a cautionary note, Palak adds, "It's important to incorporate basil seeds as part of a balanced diet but consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice, especially if you have specific health concerns. Also, everybody is unique. Individual responses to basil seeds may vary, so it's a good idea to start with small quantities to see how your body reacts to them."

Watch it here:

"Take 1tbsp sabja seeds add them to 1L water. Add little lemon & 1tsp honey. Sip on it," Palak summarises the easy-peasy recipe for the drink.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.