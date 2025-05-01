This Magnesium-Rich Fruit Can Offer These Many Health Benefits

Magnesium is an essential mineral that has become increasingly popular in recent months. Health experts, fitness enthusiasts, and health influencers are all discussing this vital nutrient and its importance for supplementation.

Magnesium plays a key role in muscle and nerve function, regulates blood pressure, supports the immune system, and is crucial for maintaining healthy bones. Additionally, it enhances exercise performance, helps combat depression, supports healthy blood sugar levels, and promotes better sleep.

Many foods are rich in magnesium and can provide significant health benefits. One of the best sources of magnesium is passion fruit. In addition to magnesium, passion fruit also contains dietary fibre, calcium, iron, potassium, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants. Continue reading to discover how incorporating passion fruit into your diet can be beneficial.

Health benefits of passion fruit

1. Rich in antioxidants

Passion fruit contains a lot of antioxidants, particularly, vitamin C, beta carotene, and polyphenols. Antioxidants protect your body from free radicals and combat oxidative stress.

2. Boosts digestion

Passion fruit is loaded with fibre. High fibre content helps promote healthy digestion, keeps your gut moving and prevents constipation.

3. Low GI value

Foods with a low GI score are less likely to contribute to blood sugar spikes. The fibre in passion fruit can also help regulate blood sugar levels, making it a good option for those managing diabetes.

4. Boosts immunity

The vitamin C in passion fruit boosts the immune system, helping the body fight off infections.

5. Supports heart health

Passion fruit is rich in magnesium and fibre. Magnesium plays a role in maintaining a healthy heart rhythm. Fibre helps lower cholesterol levels, supporting overall cardiovascular health.

Adding passion fruit to your diet can not only help increase your magnesium intake but offer many other health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.