This Is What These Fingernail Abnormalities Indicate

Pale or white nails may indicate anaemia, a condition where there is a deficiency of red blood cells

Fingernails serve to protect the sensitive tips of fingers, aid in picking up objects, and enhance the sense of touch. Abnormalities around fingernails can often be indicators of underlying health issues. For example, red, swollen cuticles might suggest an autoimmune condition like lupus, while painful nail beds could indicate a localised infection or injury. As nails grow slowly, changes often reflect health conditions that have been present for weeks or months, making them useful for early detection of various health problems. Read on as we share a list of abnormalities around fingernails and what they might suggest.

8 Common fingernail abnormalities and what they might signify

1. Pale or white nails

Pale or white nails may indicate anaemia, a condition where there is a deficiency of red blood cells or haemoglobin in the blood. This lack of red blood cells can cause insufficient oxygen to reach tissues, giving the nails a paler appearance. They can also suggest malnutrition, liver disease, or heart failure.

2. Yellow nails

Yellow nails are often caused by fungal infections. As the infection progresses, the nails may thicken, crumble, or retract from the nail bed. In rare cases, yellow nails could also indicate more serious conditions such as thyroid disease, diabetes, lung disease, or psoriasis.

3. Bluish nails

Bluish or purple nails can suggest that the body is not receiving enough oxygen, which may be a sign of lung problems like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cardiovascular issues that affect circulation. It could also be a temporary result of exposure to cold temperatures.

4. Spoon-shaped nails

Spoon-shaped (Koilonychia) nails, which curve upwards like a spoon, are typically a sign of iron-deficiency anaemia or hemochromatosis (excessive iron absorption). Other potential causes include hypothyroidism, heart disease, or trauma to the nails.

5. Clubbing

Nail clubbing occurs when the tips of the fingers enlarge and the nails curve around the fingertips. This condition is often associated with diseases that cause chronic low oxygen levels, such as lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, or heart disease.

6. Pitting

Pitting refers to the appearance of small depressions or pits on the surface of the nails. This is commonly seen in individuals with psoriasis, a skin condition characterised by red, scaly patches. Pitting can also be associated with other conditions, such as eczema, alopecia areata (an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss), or reactive arthritis.

7. Vertical ridges

Vertical ridges running from the cuticle to the tip of the nail are common and often a normal part of aging. However, if the ridges are accompanied by changes in nail colour or texture, they might indicate nutrient deficiencies (such as iron or vitamin B12), inflammatory arthritis, or a more serious condition like lichen planus, a skin disease that affects the mucous membranes.

8. Beau's lines

Beau's lines are horizontal indentations that run across the nails. These lines can indicate a temporary interruption in nail growth due to a serious illness, injury, or infection, such as pneumonia, high fever, or uncontrolled diabetes. They can also appear after chemotherapy. The depth and location of the lines can provide clues about the timing of the underlying condition.

These nail changes can often provide vital clues about your health. While some abnormalities are benign, others may require medical attention to diagnose and manage potential health concerns effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.