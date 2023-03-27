This Is How And When You Should Eat Walnuts; Let's Know From Our Expert

Walnut is an amazing plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids

Walnut is a hard-shell nut which should be a part of your daily diet. It is an amazing plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids and several other essential nutrients. This 'brain food' is loaded with protein, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus and many other vitamins and minerals. Walnut is crunchy and you can enjoy it with other nuts to keep those hunger pangs away. But not many are aware of the right way to eat it.

You might be eating soaked almonds on daily basis but have you ever tried soaked walnuts? If not, then you must because soaked walnuts can offer you several health lesser-known benefits. Let's take a look at these.

Here's why you should soak walnuts

You can eat walnut as it is. However, soaking them overnight can multiply the benefits. Prachi Jain, Chief clinical nutritionist and HOD (Nutrition & Dietetics) at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram explains, "Soaking of walnut not only improves the texture, taste, reduces bitterness, but it also helps to prevent dryness in the mouth, ingestion and increases nutrient absorption as it is rich in fat-soluble as well as water-soluble vitamins."

Soaked walnuts can help reduce cholesterol levels and boost the absorption of nutrients present in them. After soaking, they also become easy to digest.

Soaked walnuts are easy on your digestive system

When to eat: "Though you can eat walnuts any time of the day but starting your day with walnuts will help you to prevent starvation as they are calorie dense. One can start with 2-4 full walnuts per day," the nutritionist added. It can be a good, nutritious addition to your mornings.

She also mentioned, "Those who don't prefer soaked walnuts can eat raw or roasted walnuts and drink additional water for better digestion."

Some more benefits of eating walnuts

1. Walnut is a rich source of omega-3 and ALA (Alpha-linolenic acid). According to research, it can help prevent cardiovascular diseases and support heart health.

2. Walnuts also help in lowering LDL (bad cholesterol) and total cholesterol which again supports heart health.

3. The fibre content of walnut can aid you in weight loss as it can keep you full for longer.

4. Walnuts also have antioxidant properties.

(Prachi Jain is a Chief clinical nutritionist and HOD (Nutrition & Dietetics) at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

