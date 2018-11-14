This Children's Day Learn To Say No To Your Child For A Healthy Future: Health Tips For Child Nutrition

Saying no to children protects them from cardio metabolic diseases in future

Today is one of the most delightful days of the year, that is, Children's Day. Celebrated every year on November 14 in India, Children's Day is one occasion which is celebrated as a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889. Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru and was known for his love for children. Celebration of Children's Day is usually done by gifting chocolates to children. Most schools celebrate Children's Day by holding music and dance performances dedicated to children.

Say no to your child for a healthy future

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that Children's Day should be an occasion for inculcating healthy eating habits among children. As part of her story on Instagram, she mentions that this day should be seen as an opportunity to say no to caffeine, cola and chocolates to children.

Meals which come with toys should not be given to children, and same is the case with gadgets. Its time you avoid giving tablets or phones to your children as a means of distraction.

According to Rujuta, saying 'no' to children can protect them from cardio metabolic risks in the future.

Parents should work towards spending more time with their children, and also eat with them by sitting on a floor (and not make them sit on a high chair). Making children eat while sitting on a high chair can cause problems of lower back and knee issues.

Engaging in physical activity is extremely important for a child's health

Photo Credit: iStock

On Children's Day, it is important for parents to know that their children must play outside for a minimum of 90 minutes every day. It is only when children engage in enough physical activity that they will be able to assimilate proteins, vitamins and other essential nutrients from the food that they eat.

Delhi-based pediatrician Dr Gorika Bansal suggests that screen time of children should not be anything more than 2 hours in a day. This is keeping in mind that children should not be fed while watching TV. According to Rujuta Diwekar, children lose touch with their satiety signals when they eat while watching TV, and they don't know when to stop eating.

This Children's Day, let us give up all the unhealthy ways in which we have been raising our children just because we lack time. It is important that you make time for your children and work towards helping them have a healthy future.

A very happy Children's Day everyone!

