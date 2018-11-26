This Amazing Juice Pre-Post Or During Workout Can Do Wonders For Your Health! Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tells Us Why

Beetroots also known as beets are commonly used in many cuisines all over the world.

Your diet reflects your body in a significant way. Yes, we all agree that eating is important. But what is more important is eating the right food at the right time. In the same way, your pre and post-workout meals can have a huge impact on your workout session, your efficiency and effectiveness. When it comes to fitness, there are a lot of things you can do to get the most of your workout regime. Apart from how much calories you burn, or how much weight you lose or how to maintain energy levels through the workout sessions what is also important is your pre-workout and post-workout snacks.

A lot of efforts go into your workout, in order to perform better and to achieve your desired goals. Therefore, not only the workout but what you eat before and after your workout is also extremely important. Generally, one should include more of proteins and carbohydrates before or after going for workouts. Foods like eggs, bananas, oatmeal, sweet potatoes, beetroots, quinoa, brown rice, protein bars, chickpeas, nuts, beans, apples and walnuts can help increase your stamina and boost your energy.

Health benefits of beetroots:

Beetroots also known as beets are commonly used in many cuisines all over the world. This deep red root vegetable offers several health benefits as it is rich in vitamins and minerals. Beets are rich in a very unique source of phytonutrients called betalains. Both betanin and vulgaxanthin, two betalains are found in beets have powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and detoxification properties. As an added benefit, beetroots are a good source of minerals like folate, manganese, zinc, potassium, thiamin, riboflavin, copper, choline, vitamin B-6, pantothenic acid, betaine, magnesium, phosphorus and selenium. All the more interesting, beetroots are extremely delicious and can be added to your salads, soups, stews or have it in the form of juice.

Beetroot juice a perfect workout snack:

Athletes and people who are on a weight loss programme often look for nutrient-dense foods to improve the athletic performance. Diets rich in vegetables like spinach, carrots, potatoes and beets are shown to impact the body in a significant way during exercise. Talking about the workout nutrition beetroot juice has become one of the most popular drinks before, after or during workout. In the recent Facebook post, the health expert Luke Coutinho shares some amazing health benefits of beetroot juice.

Beetroot juice helps you hydrate and provides the adequate amount of carbohydrates. Drinking fresh beetroot juice raises the nitric oxide levels in your body. Nitric oxide is beneficial for athletes and should be an essential part of workout nutrition. In addition, nitric oxide also functions as a molecule which communicates with your cells and body tissues. This communication ensures more blood flow to the muscle and adequate oxygen intake inside the muscle.

Top 6 health benefits of beetroot juice are:

Improves cardio respiratory health

Enhanced blood flow

Endurance and stamina boost

Decreased muscle soreness and aids recovery

Strengthened muscle contraction

Lowered inflammation after intense exercise

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.