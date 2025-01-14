These Yoga Asanas Can Help You Feel & Look Younger

Yoga is a holistic practice that boosts physical, mental, and emotional health by improving flexibility, strength, and posture while reducing stress and promoting relaxation. By enhancing blood circulation, detoxifying the body, and reducing inflammation, yoga helps slow down aging at a cellular level, making you feel and look younger. Regular practice can improve skin health, posture, and overall vitality, creating a youthful appearance and vibrant energy. Read on as we share a list of yoga asanas you can perform to feel and look younger.

8 yoga asanas to make you feel and look younger

1. Tadasana

Tadasana improves posture, aligns the spine, and enhances blood circulation for radiant skin.

Stand upright with feet together and arms by your side.

Raise your arms overhead, interlock your fingers, and stretch upwards.

Hold the pose while balancing on your toes, focusing on deep breathing.

Stay for 30 seconds to 1 minute and relax.

2. Adho mukha svanasana

It boosts blood flow to the face, improves digestion, and tones the body.

Begin in a tabletop position with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.

Lift your hips towards the ceiling, straightening your legs and forming an inverted V-shape.

Keep your head relaxed between your arms. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

3. Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana strengthens the spine, opens the chest, and rejuvenates the skin by reducing stress.

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Press into your palms and lift your chest off the floor while keeping elbows slightly bent.

Look upward and hold the pose for 15–30 seconds before releasing.

4. Uttanasana

Uttanasana increases oxygen flow to the face, promotes relaxation, and improves flexibility.

Stand tall and exhale as you bend forward from the hips.

Let your hands touch the floor or rest on your shins.

Hold for 30 seconds, focusing on breathing, and slowly come back up.

5. Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana enhances blood flow to the face, improving skin tone and reducing puffiness.

Lie on your back and lift your legs and hips towards the ceiling, supporting your lower back with your hands.

Keep your body in a straight line and hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

6. Halasana

Halasana relieves stress, detoxifies the body, and boosts circulation for glowing skin.

From Sarvangasana, lower your legs over your head until your toes touch the floor behind you.

Keep your hands on your back or extend them on the floor.

Hold for 30 seconds and return to the starting position slowly.

7. Matsyasana

Matsyasana opens the chest, improves breathing, and gives the skin a youthful glow.

Lie on your back and place your hands under your hips.

Lift your chest and head off the ground, resting the top of your head on the floor.

Hold for 15–30 seconds and release.

8. Ardha matsyendrasana

It improves digestion, detoxifies the body, and enhances skin health.

Sit with your legs extended and bend your right knee, placing the foot on the outside of your left thigh.

Twist your torso to the right, placing your right hand behind you and left elbow outside the right knee.

Hold for 30 seconds, switch sides, and repeat.

By practicing these asanas regularly, you can achieve a youthful glow, better posture, and increased energy levels, helping you feel and look younger over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.