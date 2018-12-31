These Simple And Effective Exercises Can Help Melt Belly Fat Within No Time! Do Include Them In Your 2019 Workout Regime!

Excess belly fat can have a negative impact on your health.

Highlights These cardio exercises are great for burning belly fat Leg raises are great for your abs and the obliques Cycling is an effective way to burn belly fat

Reducing belly fat is a problem that bothers many. Belly fat is the stored fat around your waist. Excess belly fat can have a negative impact on your health. It could lead to some serious diseases like high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and several heart diseases. Therefore, it is important to melt belly fat. To cut down belly fat, you need to limit the calories you intake or only consume the amount of calories you can burn each day. For this, you need to keep a constant check on the calorie intake and regular exercise to burn more calories. Also, a healthy and a balanced diet can be effective to melt belly fat fast.

Reducing belly fat is a problem that bothers many

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Exercises Which Burn Maximum Calories In Minimum Time

Simple yet effective exercises to melt belly fat:

1. Crunches:

The most effective exercise to burn stomach fat is crunches. Crunches rank top when we talk of fat-burning exercises. You can start by lying down flat with your knees bent and your feet on the ground. Lift your hands and then place them behind the head. You can also keep them crossed on the chest. Keep a check on your breathing pattern. This exercise will also help in building abs while melting belly fat.

2. Walking:

A very simple cardio exercise which helps you lose the belly fat and stay fit. Walking along with a balanced diet can do wonders if you are trying to shed off the extra kilos. A brisk walk for even thirty minutes in the fresh air brings can help reduce fat around the belly. In addition, it also has a positive effect on your metabolism and heart rate. Even running is beneficial for fat-burning. All the more, you do not need any equipment for this exercise. It also helps in shedding fat from other areas of the body.

A very simple cardio exercise which helps you lose the belly fat and stay fit

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Zumba:

Workouts are not a punishment and therefore, some fun workouts can also do wonders for your health. Zumba workouts are high-intensity exercise. It helps in improved cardiovascular fitness, lowered cholesterol and lowers blood sugar levels and melts belly fat quickly. The 2012 ACE study followed 19 healthy females between the age of 18 and 22 as they participated in a Zumba class wearing a heart monitor. On an average, the women burned 9.5 calories per minute which is more than the calories-per-minute burned in previous testing of advanced Pilates classes, power yoga, step aerobics and cardio kickboxing. So, put some music and start with some zumba workout right now!

Also read: Leg Day At The Gym Done Right With These 7 Exercises

4. Vertical leg exercises:

Leg raises are great for your abs and the obliques. It helps in building stronger abs, increase stability and strength, melt belly fat and tone your body. Leg raises completely isolates the rectus abdominis muscle which helps in toning your stomach. Lie down on your back with your palms placed below your hips. Then slowly lift your legs to a 90-degree angle. Keep your knees straight and feet pointing the roof. Pause for a moment, and then lower your legs back down while exhaling out. Hurry and try this super-effective exercise!

5. Cycling:

Cycling is an effective way to burn belly fat. Cycling helps gets your heart rate up and also has the capacity to burn the significant number of calories. Cycling helps you to lose weight in your thighs and waist. So start commuting with your bike to nearby places. Be regular and this exercise can be really effective in cutting down belly fat.

6. Aerobics:

If you want to lose belly fat without going to the gym, you can do some high-intensity aerobic workouts. These workouts are effective, simple, fun and great for burning maximum amount of calories.

Also read: Kick Start Your Day With These Quick Exercises On Bed

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.