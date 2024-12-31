These Nutrients Ensure Better Gut Health

Good gut health refers to a well-balanced and diverse gut microbiome, which supports efficient digestion, nutrient absorption, a strong immune system, and overall well-being. A healthy gut also maintains the integrity of the intestinal lining, preventing harmful substances from entering the bloodstream while fostering a harmonious relationship between beneficial bacteria and the body. Certain nutrients play a vital role in enhancing gut health by nourishing these beneficial bacteria, reducing inflammation, and promoting digestive efficiency. In this article, we compile a list of nutrients you can add to your daily diet to ensure better overall gut health.

10 Key nutrients that can ensure better gut health

Fibre, especially prebiotic fibre, feeds beneficial gut bacteria, encouraging their growth. This nutrient also promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. Foods like whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are excellent sources.

Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that restore balance in the gut microbiome. They improve digestion, enhance immunity, and combat harmful bacteria. Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut are rich in probiotics.

Omega-3s reduce inflammation in the gut lining and support the growth of healthy bacteria. Found in fatty fish, chia seeds, and walnuts, they also improve gut-brain communication.

Vitamin D strengthens the gut barrier and helps regulate the immune response in the gut. It promotes microbial diversity, reducing the risk of infections and inflammation. Sources include sunlight, fortified foods, and supplements.

Zinc plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the intestinal lining and speeding up repair processes. Found in shellfish, nuts, and seeds, it also supports the immune system.

Polyphenols are plant compounds with antioxidant properties that feed good gut bacteria and reduce inflammation. Foods like berries, green tea, and dark chocolate are rich in these compounds.

This vitamin promotes gut healing and reduces oxidative stress in the digestive tract. It supports the production of collagen, which helps maintain gut lining integrity. Citrus fruits, bell peppers, and strawberries are rich sources.

Magnesium relaxes the muscles of the digestive tract, improving bowel regularity. It also supports the enzymatic processes involved in digestion. Found in leafy greens, nuts, and whole grains.

L-Glutamine, an amino acid, helps repair and maintain the gut lining, especially in cases of leaky gut. Bone broth, eggs, and dairy products are good sources.

This type of starch acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial bacteria and increasing short-chain fatty acids that support colon health. Foods like green bananas, oats, and cooked-and-cooled potatoes provide resistant starch.

By including these nutrients in your diet, you can nurture a thriving gut microbiome, support digestion, and improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.