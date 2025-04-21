These Light Exercises Before Bed Can Help Boost Your Metabolism

Physical movement can help boost metabolism, including certain exercises done before bed. Metabolism refers to the process by which your body converts food into energy, and staying physically active plays a key role in keeping this process efficient. Doing gentle movements before bed not only helps relax your body and prepare you for sleep, but it can also slightly elevate your resting metabolic rate, support better digestion, and prevent nighttime stiffness, all of which contribute to overall metabolic health. Keep reading as we share a list of exercises you can perform before bed for better metabolism.

10 Light exercises before bed that can help boost your metabolism

1. Leg raises

Leg raises target the lower abdominal muscles and help tone your core. This movement lightly activates your core and engages your muscles, subtly raising your metabolic activity while promoting core stability.

2. Wall sits

Stand with your back against a wall and slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle, as if sitting in an invisible chair. Hold for 30–60 seconds. This isometric exercise maintains muscle tension, which burns calories and subtly increases metabolism without causing overstimulation before bed.

3. Cat-cow stretch

This yoga-inspired stretch helps improve flexibility and relax the spine. This gentle motion enhances circulation and encourages digestion, which can contribute to a more active metabolism during sleep.

4. Glute bridges

Glute bridges strengthen your glutes and lower back. Lie on your back, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips upward while squeezing your glutes, then lower slowly. This activates large muscle groups, which helps your body burn more energy at rest and supports fat-burning hormones.

5. Standing calf raises

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly rise onto your toes, then lower back down. This low-impact movement boosts circulation and gently stimulates your muscles, keeping your metabolism lightly engaged.

6. Seated spinal twist

Sit cross-legged or with legs extended, twist your upper body to one side, and hold for a few breaths, then repeat on the other side. This yoga pose aids digestion and reduces bloating, both of which support a healthy metabolism and make sleep more comfortable.

7. Child's pose

This relaxing yoga pose involves kneeling and lowering your torso over your thighs with your arms stretched forward. It promotes deep breathing, stress relief, and lymphatic drainage. While not calorie-intensive, it helps reduce cortisol, which can interfere with metabolic efficiency.

8. Arm circles

This exercise increases blood flow to the upper body and slightly warms up the muscles, contributing to mild calorie burn and improved metabolic function before bed.

9. Side-lying leg lifts

Lie on your side with your legs stacked. Raise the top leg upward and lower it slowly. Do 10–15 reps per side. This move targets the hips and outer thighs, activating muscles that keep your metabolism from slowing down overnight.

10. Deep breathing with gentle stretching

This calms the nervous system while improving oxygen flow, which aids cellular metabolism and supports overnight recovery and calorie processing.

These light movements are not meant to replace your main workouts but can be a calming and effective addition to your nighttime routine, helping to gently keep your metabolism humming while you rest.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.