These High Protein Foods Will Help You Keep Fuller For Longer And Lose Weight

High protein food sources that will help you keep fuller for longer and lose weight

Highlights Proteins should be an essential part of your diet Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein Cottage cheese is usually low in fat and carbs, yet high in protein

Knowing which foods to eat during the day to gain energy and satiety can be beneficial for our overall health. It helps us feel energized and focused when we need to be. We have all heard stories of body builders eating extreme amounts of protein to build muscles. Proteins should be an essential part of your diet. Foods that are filling can ward off your hunger and help you eat less at the next meal. These foods will also help you lose weight in the long run. Foods that are rich in fiber and have good amount of proteins help you feel full for longer.

Foods that are full tend to have the following characteristics:

High in protein: Protein is the most filling macro nutrient. It changes the levels of several satiety hormones, including ghrelin and GLP-1.

Protein is the most filling macro nutrient. It changes the levels of several satiety hormones, including ghrelin and GLP-1. High in fiber: Fiber provides nutrients in bulk and foods rich in fiber are very filling. Fiber may help in slowing down the emptying of the stomach and increase your digestion time.

Fiber provides nutrients in bulk and foods rich in fiber are very filling. Fiber may help in slowing down the emptying of the stomach and increase your digestion time. High in volume: Some foods contain a lot of water or air. This may help with satiety as well.

Some foods contain a lot of water or air. This may help with satiety as well. Low in energy density: This means that a food is low in calories for its weight. Foods with a low energy density may help you feel full for longer. They typically contain a lot of water and fiber, but are low in fat.

Also read: High-fiber diet may slow atherosclerosis

1.Milk: Not to forget milk is highly nutritious and high in protein, but the underlying problem is that a huge percentage of the world's population is intolerant to it.1 cup of whole milk has around 8 grams of protein with 149 calories. Milk contains almost every single nutrient needed by the human body and can provide numerous impressive health benefits.

Milk is undoubtedly nutritious and high in proteins

Photo Credit: iStock

2.Eggs: No doubt eggs are incredibly healthy and are nutrient rich. A protein packed breakfast is a great way to start your day and eggs can do wonders for your health. Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein. A large egg contains around 6 grams of protein, including all 9 essential amino acids. Eggs are also very filling and score high on the satiety index.

Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein

Photo Credit: iStock

3.Greek yogurt: This type of yogurt is creamy in texture and tastes delicious. Not consuming enough protein can be the primary reason for fatigue. Greek yogurt is incredibly high in protein, which can fill you up and boost energy levels. Protein is a vital component of every cell in the body. Therefore, this macro nutrient can provide a considerable boost of sustained energy.

4. Fish: On the satiety index, fish scores higher than all the other protein-rich foods, which includes eggs and beef. Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential fats that our body requires. Fish actually has the second highest score of all the foods tested. For a super satiating meal you can eat fish along with some roasted vegetables like carrots, spinach or broccoli.

5. Cottage cheese: Cottage cheese is an inexpensive and a satisfying food that is loaded with calcium, phosphorus, selenium and vitamin D. Cottage cheese is usually low in fat and carbs, yet high in protein. Its high protein content can help you feel full for longer, even while consuming relatively few calories. It also helps you lose weight.

Advertisement

Also read: When Is the Best Time to Take Proteins?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.