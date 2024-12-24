These Desi Drinks Can Help Reduce Your Belly Fat

Desi drinks, rooted in traditional recipes, are often made with natural and locally available ingredients that offer a range of health benefits. These drinks can improve digestion, detoxify the body, and boost metabolism, all of which support overall health. Certain desi drinks are particularly effective in aiding weight loss and burning belly fat due to their ability to improve gut health, regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce bloating. Packed with herbs, spices, and nutrient-rich ingredients, these beverages can enhance metabolism and promote fat oxidation, making them a flavourful and healthy addition to your routine. In this article, we share a list of desi drinks you can add to your diet to burn your belly fat.

Jeera water boosts digestion and metabolism, reduces bloating, and aids in fat breakdown, making it effective for reducing belly fat. Soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds in water overnight, then boil the water in the morning and strain it. Consume it warm on an empty stomach.

Blend fresh gooseberries with water and strain the juice. Add a pinch of black salt and drink it early in the morning. Amla is rich in Vitamin C, which improves digestion and boosts metabolism. It also helps detoxify the liver, aiding in fat reduction around the abdomen.

Boil a teaspoon of carom seeds in a glass of water, let it cool slightly, and drink it on an empty stomach. Ajwain water improves digestion, reduces bloating, and accelerates fat burning, especially around the belly area.

Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, reduces inflammation and aids fat metabolism, contributing to a slimmer waistline. Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in warm milk and drink it before bedtime.

Saunf water improves digestion, reduces cravings, and helps detoxify the body, promoting belly fat reduction. Soak fennel seeds in water overnight, boil, and strain the water in the morning. Drink it on an empty stomach.

Buttermilk enhances digestion, reduces bloating, and supports gut health, which can help in reducing belly fat. Blend low-fat curd with water, add spices like cumin powder, black salt, and mint leaves, and drink it post-lunch.

Mix the juice of half a lemon and a teaspoon of honey in a glass of lukewarm water. Consume it on an empty stomach. This classic drink boosts metabolism, detoxifies the body and helps burn belly fat over time.

Boil water with ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and tulsi leaves. Strain and drink it warm once daily. Kadha boosts immunity, improves digestion, and promotes fat burning by increasing metabolic rate.

Soak coriander seeds in water overnight, boil the mixture in the morning, and strain it. Consume it warm on an empty stomach. Coriander water aids digestion, reduces water retention, and supports fat metabolism, targeting belly fat effectively.

This refreshing drink soothes the digestive system, reduces bloating, and boosts fat-burning processes, especially around the abdominal area. Add fresh mint leaves and grated ginger to a jug of water and let it infuse overnight. Sip it throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.