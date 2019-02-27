These Are The Foods You Should Include In Your Diet If You Have Arthritis

Foods that trigger arthritis are caffeine, fried and processed food and red meat.

Arthritis is a painful condition which can cause inflammation in joints. Inflammation in joints leads to pain and stiffness in joints that worsens with age. There are different types of arthritis. The two most common forms of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Fortunately, arthritis can be treated with a significant lifestyle change and some medications. Apart from taking medications, people suffering from arthritis also need to take care of their diet since certain foods that are inflammatory in nature and can trigger joint pain. These foods include coffee, excessive salt and preservatives, red meat, processed foods, fried foods, dairy products and excessive intake of alcohol and tobacco. Read further to know about foods which can help you deal with arthritis.

Have a look at the foods which should be included in your diet if you are suffering from arthritis:

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, cod, tuna, trout and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which helps fight inflammation. You can add protein-rich fish to your diet easily. Other foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids are soya bean, chia seeds, walnuts and canola oil.

2. Fruits and vegetables

We all know the several benefits that fruits and vegetables offer. Your diet should include lots of fruits and veggies if you have arthritis. Fruits and veggies are packed with digestive enzymes and anti-inflammatory compounds which help ease arthritis symptoms. Some of the best fruits include papaya, which contains papain, and pineapple, which contains bromelain. Some vegetables like brussel sprouts, broccoli, cabbage are fantastic as well.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a member of the allium family which also includes onions and leeks. These items contain a compound called diallyl disulfide which can help you protect from number of diseases including arthritis. Moreover, you can easily add garlic and onions in your diet.

4. Bone broth

The next thing you should add to your arthritis diet is bone broth. The healing power of bone broth is extremely beneficial for your joints. It isloaded with a form of collagen that contains the amino acids proline and glycine, and both proline and glycine help rebuild tissues and reduce inflammation. Bone broth offers other benefits as well, but it can be all the more helpful if you have any type of degeneration of the joints.

5. Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric is the compound which is beneficial if you are suffering from arthritis pain. It has the ability to reduce arthritis pain and improve joint health as well. You can add turmeric in your diet or even apply it on your joints along with some castor oil.

