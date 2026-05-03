The Science Of "Hangry": Nutritionist Explains The Link Between Hunger And Irritability

Ever snapped at someone for no real reason and later realised you were just hungry? It happens more often than we admit. Mood swings, irritation and low energy are not always about stress or emotions - sometimes, it is simply about not eating on time. Your body needs regular fuel, and when it does not get it, things can go off track quickly.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about this in an Instagram video. She explains the idea of being “hangry”, that mix of hunger and anger, and why it's actually rooted in biology, not just mood. As she puts it, “it's not your mood, it's low fuel.”

Here is what is happening in your body:

Your brain runs mainly on glucose. When you go too long without eating, your blood sugar drops. This means less fuel for your brain, which can affect your focus and emotional control. To deal with this, your body releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.

So now, you are not just hungry; you are hungry and stressed. That is why even small things start to feel more irritating than usual.

“Low blood sugar is equal to low fuel for your brain,” Agarwal explains, adding that this is why your reactions feel stronger than they should.

How To Fix It

Instead of ignoring hunger or pushing through it, the nutritionist suggests a few simple habits:

Do not go beyond 3-4 hours without eating

Regular meals help keep your energy stable throughout the day

Pair carbs with protein and fibre

This slows down sugar spikes and keeps you full for longer

Add some healthy fats

They help with satiety and keep your energy steady

The idea is not to eat more, but to eat smarter. Balanced meals can prevent sudden crashes and help you feel more in control of your mood. A well-fed brain reacts better than a hungry one. So the next time you feel unusually irritated, it might be worth asking - have you eaten?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.