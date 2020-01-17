The Right Way To Consume Jeera/Lemon/Haldi/Ajwain Water Explained By Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Consume these tonics as part of a healthy lifestyle

Highlights These waters need to be consumed in controlled proportions

They cannot work as a standalone treatment for diseases

A balanced diet is essential for good health and fitness

Jeera water, ajwain water, haldi water, lemon and the likes of such tonics have become surprisingly popular for their health benefits. Well, there is no denying that they are effective for improving digestion, boosting metabolism and aiding weight loss. Having said that, it is important to understand that all such tonics cannot give you magical effects unless they are consumed as part of a healthy, balanced diet. Health experts have continuously asserted on the fact that foods, or "superfoods" cannot be standalone treatment to diabetes, indigestion, obesity, high blood pressure, etc. Turmeric, ginger, garlic, avocado, jeera, hing, etc can have beneficial effects on health only when you follow a healthy lifestyle comprising balanced diet and regular exercise.

The right way to consume tonics like jeera water/lemon water

Coming back to these water tonics infused with cinnamon, jeera, methi, haldi, etc, here's something interesting you must know about them. "What's good as a part of a wholesome diet, doesn't become a genie when trapped in a bottle," writes Rujuta Diwekar in one of her recent posts on social media.

Consuming a healthy balanced diet is important for your overall health

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Jeera Water For Weight Loss: Top 5 Benefits You Must Know

The fine line between use and abuse is crossed by overuse, she further writes in her post. Rujuta is trying to signal at the fact that just because lemon water or jeera and ajwain water is effective for weight loss, it doesn't mean that drinking more of it will make you lose more weight or speed it up. A glass of lemon water or ajwain water in morning is more than enough to boost your metabolism and make your current weight loss regime work for you.

This is along with the fact that there is no underlying medical condition or hormonal imbalance. Any such condition can delay or make weight loss more difficult than usual.

"Traditional cuisines are critical to good health because they use the therapeutic seeds, leaves, spices, fruits and veggies in proportions and preparations that are time-tested," says Rujuta.

"Say NO to shots of cinnamon, jeera, methi, haldi, etc., and instead have them as a part of your meals. If you want to get their full benefits (sic)." she adds.

Also read: Turmeric Tea: Amazing Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss

Lemon water can have side effects too

On a similar note, Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho spoke about lemon water, and how it has been tremendously popular for its health benefits. "It is important to understand that just because lemon water is a popular remedy for digestion, metabolism, etc, it doesn't mean that it will show the same effects on your body. Whenever you are trying something new, it needs to be done slowly and safely, while observing if it suiting your body or not," he said and added that 1-3 cups of lemon water in a day is good enough to reap benefits from it.

Lemon water can have some side effects too

Photo Credit: iStock

He added that lemon might not show the same effects on everyone and may even lead to side effects in some people. He listed the following side effects of lemon water:

Damage to tooth enamel

Worsen tooth cavities

Aggravate mouth ulcers

Cause acidity

Aggravate joint pain and arthritis pain

Trigger migraine headaches

The idea is to understand that portion control is the key, no matter which home remedy you are having for whatever particular reason. A balanced lifestyle-diet with all food groups; regular exercise; no smoking; no drinking; less stress; good sleep-can help you be fitter, leaner and disease-free.

Also read: Follow Lemon Detox Diet Plan For Quick Weight Loss And Better Health

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.