The More You Sweat The More Fat You Lose- True Or Just A Myth? And More

Weight loss myths: Exercise cannot compensate for a bad diet

Highlights Sweating is not related to the amount of fat you lose

Your muscles will not turn into fat if you stop exercising

Pilates are for both men and women

The world is full of myths. And health-related myths can be one the most harmful ones on the list. Thanks to social media, misinformation from around the world can be dumped on you every day. Seldom do you give a second thought to what you read on the internet or hear from a novice fitness buff next door. But it's important to fact-check health-related information and bust the myths that tamper with your fitness goals. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has come across several such myths. In her new reels, she busts some of those myths about fitness training.

Weight loss myths: Top 10 myths you should stop believing

1. The more you sweat, the more weight you lose

It's a flawed belief and has little to do with weight loss. Sweating, in fact, is the body's way to reduce body heat and maintain internal temperature.

2. Your muscles will turn to fat if we stop exercising

Nothing is farther from the truth. According to Yasmin, just how chalk can't turn into cheese, your muscles can't turn into fats.

3. Pilates are only for women

Absolutely not. Pilates was devised by a man named Joseph Pilates in the 1920s. His purpose was to use it upon soldiers returning from war and dancers, to heal their aches and regain muscle strength.

4. I need spot reduction on my abs

Sorry, but spot reduction is a total myth. When losing weight, you should embrace a holistic approach for a better body.

Watch her video here:

Those were Yasmin's picks. Here are some more fitness myths:

1. Exercise can compensate for a bad diet

Nothing can compensate for an unhealthy diet. Nutritious food and regular exercise should go side by side.

2. Shakes are the go-to option for weight loss

Nope. If you indulge in shakes that use lots of sugars and low-grade protein, that's not helping you reach your goals.

3. No pain, no gain

That's not always the right way to exercise. A little discomfort is expected when starting out new. But if pain persists, grows or becomes unbearable, we need to check with your doctor.

4. Running on a treadmill is the same as running outdoors

Both are helping you reach your health goals. But running out in the open can engage more muscles and burn more calories.

There you have your facts clear in your head. So prep up for your next workout the right way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.