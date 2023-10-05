Tamarind Health Benefits: 4 Lesser-Known Health Benefits Of Imli You Cannot Ignore

Tamarind or imli is loaded with potassium

Tamarind or imli is used to add a tangy flavour to foods and drinks. Almost everyone enjoyed this tangy flavour as a child. But not many know that the humble tamarind can offer many health benefits as well. The superfood is packed with several essential nutrients that can benefit your overall health in more ways than one. Recently, in an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a post on Instagram to highlight the notable health benefits of this superfood. Let's explore these benefits in this article.

Health benefits of imli or tamarind:

1. Boosts heart health

Potassium can help lower blood pressure naturally. Tamarind is a good source of potassium as well as magnesium that can help maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

It also contains polyphenols like flavonoids, which can help regulate cholesterol levels.

2. Can help boost immunity

Imli has several properties that can enhance the functioning of your immune system. Vitamin C, antioxidants, flavonoids, carotenes and other nutrients are good for your immune system.

3. Improves gut health

The nutritionist mentioned that tamarind acts as a tonic, carminative, antiseptic, cleaning agent and febrifuge. It can regulate the functioning of the intestines and digestion.

4. Contains anti-fungal properties

Imli contains Tamarindienal, a compound isolated from the fruit that is rich in antifungal properties.

How to add tamarind to your diet

Imli is often used in the preparation of different Indian foods. It is added to chutneys and curries, especially South Indian curries. It can also be added to sauces. Many also consume tamarind water.

Enjoy these health benefits of imli but do not consume in excess.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.