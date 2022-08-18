Swine Flu In India: Should We Be Worried?

Swine Flu: Washing hands regularly can lower risk

As the coronavirus cases and monkeypox outbreaks have taken us storm. The current weather change has also given rise to various other transmissible diseases. New cases of swine flu have been reported in many parts of the country, especially Delhi and Mumbai.

Due to the delay in flu vaccination for the past two years as a result of the Covid pandemic, experts have warned that an outbreak of swine flu and other viral infections may occur in the city. They have also encouraged people to implement the mask mandate and abide by social distancing guidelines as swine flu cases in Delhi have increased.

Similar trends have been noticed in Mumbai as it reported 138 cases of swine flu in less than 2 weeks. In addition, the city recorded 412 cases of malaria and 73 cases of dengue.

With the rise in water-borne, mosquito-borne, seasonal colds and coronavirus, it can be hard to navigate what your sickness may be. In case you are experiencing any signs of a cold or other similar diseases, you are encouraged to see a doctor.

Besides people experiencing these symptoms, these diseases can be completely avoided through preventive measures. Here are simple ways through which you can lower your risk of these diseases this monsoon:

1. Wear a mask that is properly fitted when physical distance is not possible and when you are in an area that is not well ventilated.

2. Even if someone doesn't appear to be sick, maintain a physical distance of at least one metre from them. Avoid being in crowded areas in tight spaces.

3. It will be easier to get rid of many germs that could be the cause of these illnesses if you rinse your hands multiple times every day. Additionally, prior to touching your face or chewing, you should always wash your hands.

4. Waterbodies and stagnant water may increase your risk of getting sick from a water- or mosquito-borne infection. Avoid all areas with standing water at all costs.

5. Covering your body with tangible objects, such as clothing, can make it easier to avoid contact with disease-carrying mosquitoes. Many of these mosquitoes can't fly very high but they can bite us on our legs and feet. We should wear full-length clothing, shoes, and socks, as advised.

6. Your chance of developing these infections can be considerably decreased by maintaining clean and sanitised surroundings.

Make sure to follow these steps to help lower your possibility of contracting swine flu and other diseases that are on a rise this monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.