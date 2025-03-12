Surge In Flu Cases In Children; Here's How You Can Protect The Little Ones

Recent reports indicate a significant increase in flu cases among children in India especially Delhi. This surge can be attributed to factors such as the winter season, resumption of in-person schooling, increased social interactions and reduced adherence to preventive measures like mask-wearing and hand hygiene. To mitigate this trend, it is essential to implement effective strategies to protect children during the flu season. Read on as we share a list of tips you can follow to protect your kids from flu this flu season.

10 Tips to protect kids during the flu season

1. Promote regular handwashing

Teaching children to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after coughing or sneezing, helps eliminate germs. When soap and water are not available, using hand sanitisers with at least 60% alcohol can be an effective alternative.

2. Teach respiratory etiquette

Encouraging children to cover their mouths and noses with a tissue or their elbow when coughing or sneezing prevents the spread of respiratory droplets. Proper disposal of tissues and avoiding touching the face can further reduce transmission.

3. Maintain clean environments

Regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and toys, minimises the risk of virus transmission. Flu viruses can survive on hard surfaces for up to 48 hours, making routine cleaning essential.

4. Encourage healthy lifestyle choices

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains supports the immune system. Regular physical activity and adequate sleep further enhance immunity, helping children resist infections.

5. Avoid close contact with sick individuals

Keeping children away from those who are sick and staying home when they are ill prevents the spread of the flu. Limiting exposure in crowded places during peak flu season can also reduce the risk.

6. Educate about avoiding touching the face

Children should be taught to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, as these are common entry points for viruses.

7. Ensure proper hydration

Encouraging children to drink plenty of fluids, such as water and warm beverages, keeps mucous membranes moist, aiding in the body's defence against pathogens.

8. Manage stress levels

Chronic stress can weaken the immune system. Helping children manage stress through relaxation techniques, hobbies, and family support can bolster their immunity.

9. Consult healthcare providers promptly

If a child exhibits flu-like symptoms, seeking medical advice ensures timely treatment and reduces the risk of complications. Healthcare providers can offer guidance on symptom management and preventive measures.

10. Ensure annual flu vaccination

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent influenza. The CDC recommends that everyone over six months of age receive an annual flu vaccine. Ensuring children are vaccinated reduces their risk of contracting the flu and minimises the severity if they do become ill.

Implementing these strategies can significantly reduce the risk of influenza among children, ensuring their health and well-being during the flu season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.