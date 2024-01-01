Superfoods You Must Add To Your Diet In 2024

Seaweed is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

A balanced and nutritious diet is closely linked to good overall health and wellbeing. By consuming wholesome foods, we provide our bodies with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals necessary for optimal functioning. A healthy diet can help prevent various health conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

By improving our diet at the start of the new year, we give ourselves the opportunity to prioritise our health, make positive changes, and establish sustainable habits that can lead to a healthier and happier life. Keep reading as we discuss a list of superfoods you must add to your diet this year for better overall health.

7 Superfoods to add to your diet to boost your health in 2024:

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are tiny but packed with essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and antioxidants. They benefit the body by promoting digestive health, reducing inflammation, improving heart health, and aiding weight loss. Chia seeds can absorb water and form a gel-like substance in the stomach, which helps in keeping you fuller for longer and controlling hunger.

2. Seaweed

Seaweed is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including iodine, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Incorporating seaweed into your diet can support thyroid function, boost immunity, aid in detoxification, and improve cardiovascular health. It also contains a compound called alginate that can help reduce fat absorption, thereby assisting in weight management.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It benefits the body by reducing inflammation, supporting brain health, improving digestion, and enhancing skin health. Turmeric can also help combat chronic diseases like arthritis, diabetes, and certain cancers.

4. Kale

Kale is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like calcium and potassium. It benefits the body by promoting eye health, supporting bone health, reducing the risk of heart disease, and aiding in detoxification. Kale is also a good source of fibre, which aids digestion and promotes a healthy gut.

5. Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which give them their vibrant colour. These antioxidants help protect the body against free radicals and oxidative stress, thereby reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer. Blueberries also support brain health, improve memory, boost immune function, and have anti-aging properties.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain-like seed that is rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It benefits the body by providing complete protein, supporting weight management, promoting gut health, and stabilising blood sugar levels. Quinoa is also a good source of iron, magnesium, and folate, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans.

7. Avocado

Avocados are packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They benefit the body by improving heart health, reducing cholesterol levels, promoting healthy skin and hair, and supporting weight management. Avocados are also rich in antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health.

By incorporating these superfoods into your diet, you can provide your body with a wide range of nutrients, antioxidants, and health benefits. However, it's essential to maintain a balanced diet and consult a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.