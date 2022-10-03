Reduce Risk Of Diabetes: 8 Superfoods That Help Reduce Blood Sugar

Okra aka bhindi helps reduce blood sugar levels

High blood sugar may also be known as diabetes. However, it may be an early sign of diabetes if not diabetes. It is a heart condition that should be taken seriously. High blood sugar can cause various other disorders in the body.

It is necessary to manage and maintain the right sugar levels. For a normal person, blood sugar levels should be less than 100 after a few hours of fasting. Blood sugar levels must also be less than 140 2 hours after eating.

Superfoods are a popular food group known for their many benefits to the human body. What makes these foods ‘super' are their high nutritional value and low adverse effects. What we eat significantly influences our blood sugar levels. In this article, we discuss superfoods that can help lower and manage your blood sugar levels.

8 Superfoods that lower blood sugar:

1. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has proven to reduce the body mass index (BMI) in many diabetic people. Cinnamon is also rich in various nutrients and is a beneficial addition to one's diet. Cinnamon may also reduce lipid levels in the body and reduce blood sugar.

2. Okra

Okra is more commonly known as bhindi and is a great source of flavonoids. Flavonoid is an antioxidant known to improve cardiovascular health. It is also abundant in compounds called polysaccharides. Polysaccharides have also been proven to reduce blood sugar.

3. Yogurt

Fermented foods that are rich in probiotics are often encouraged when trying to reduce high blood sugar levels. Yogurt is one of the most commonly consumed snacks and is readily available.

4. Legumes

Legumes are a food group that includes all kinds of lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc. They are rich in soluble fibre. Soluble fibre helps slow down digestion. This process in return helps manage blood sugar level spikes that occur post meals.

5. Seeds

Seeds are a much newer addition to the superfoods list. Seeds such as pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, etc. are abundant in various nutrients. They are also rich in fibre and antioxidants which makes them a great addition to the diets of people with high blood sugar.

6. Whole grains

Similar to legumes, whole grains are rich in soluble fibre. Adding whole grains such as oats, quinoa, whole wheat, etc. into your diet can significantly lower your blood sugar. They are also very versatile to cook and can be consumed daily.

7. Nuts

Nuts similar to seeds are a great source of nutrients. Adding nuts to your daily diet can help you control your blood sugar and may also help curb various other cardiovascular diseases.

8. Eggs

Eggs are one of the most popular superfoods. Eggs are abundant in numerous nutrients and are a great addition to your diet if you wish to follow a healthy diet. Eggs have also been proven to reduce and improve insulin sensitivity.

In conclusion, what you eat can help you manage and improve your blood sugar levels. Besides these nutritious superfoods, we also encourage you to incorporate exercise into your routine. A healthy lifestyle can help improve the overall health of your heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.