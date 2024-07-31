Heart: 8 Best Vegetarian Superfoods For Better Cardiovascular Health

Consume foods rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats for better heart health

Eating healthy is an essential factor in making sure you stay healthy. It plays a vital role in boosting heart health. Superfoods can come in handy in boosting heart health. These foods are considered high in nutrition and highly beneficial for your health. Certain superfoods can help reduce high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and so on. Fortunately, you can add these superfoods to your diet if you are a vegetarian. They can also help reduce your risk of fatal heart diseases. Read on as we share a list of vegetarian superfoods that can potentially boost your heart health.

Vegetarian superfoods that can promote better heart health

1. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are abundant in vitamin K which can support your arteries and boost essential blood clotting. They are also rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, all of which support better heart functioning. Incorporate green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuce into your diet for better heart health.

2. Avocados

Avocados are abundant in healthy fats such as monounsaturated fats. Getting enough healthy fats in the body can be difficult for vegetarians. These fats help reduce cholesterol levels but also help in the absorption of vitamins and other nutrients that support your heart health.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a prominent part of Indian cooking and are rich in nutrients that boost heart health. They are abundant in lycopene, an antioxidant that in detoxification in the body and supports healthy functioning of the heart. Contrary to popular belief, cooking tomatoes can further enhance the absorption of lycopene.

4. Berries

Similar to tomatoes, berries are abundant in antioxidants. Antioxidants such as anthocyanins protect your heart against inflammation and oxidative stress. Anthocyanins can also reduce the risk of hypertension, heart attack, and coronary artery diseases.

5. Olive oil

Olive oil is considered one of the best cooking oils and for a good reason. It is packed with antioxidants and can reduce your risk of chronic heart diseases. Like avocados, it's abundant in monounsaturated fats which greatly enhances the absorption of other nutrients that support heart health.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts are another great source of healthy fats for vegetarians. They boost absorption of nutrients from other foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Walnuts are also abundant in micronutrients like manganese, copper and magnesium as well as fibre, all of which protect against heart disease.

7. Apples

Apples are rich in antioxidant flavonoid compounds such as epicatechin, quercetin, kaempferol, and more. As discussed above, these antioxidants are a key factor in improving your pre-existing heart health. Apples help reduce LDL i.e. bad cholesterol levels and also reduce inflammation.

8. Seeds

Seeds particularly flaxseeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds are abundant in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and essential micronutrients. Various studies suggest regular consumption of these seeds can reduce risk of heart disease by lowering blood pressure, reducing bad cholesterol and lessening inflammation.

As new studies emerge, various factors conclude the link between your heart health and diet. Consume foods rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats for better heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.