Superfoods: 8 Reasons Why You Should Have A Few Pistachios Daily

Pistachios are among the oldest edible nuts and are popularly consumed as snacks and in cookery around the world. It takes a tree between 10 and 12 years to bear its first crop of pistachio nuts, which are members of the Anacardiaceae family from the genus Pistacia.

They are drupes, which have a huge edible seed in the middle of the fruit. Pistachio nuts are available all year round and are not seasonal. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming pistachios and how eating a few of them daily can boost your health.

Benefits of eating pistachios daily:

1. Improve blood sugar levels

Due to their low glycemic index, pistachios do not result in significant blood sugar rises when consumed. They also include phenolic compounds, carotenoids, and antioxidants, all of which maintain normal blood sugar levels.

2. Eye health

The largest concentrations of zeaxanthin and lutein among nuts are found in pistachios, which help to shield your eyes from macular degeneration, an age-related eye condition that can result in vision loss, as well as blue light damage.

3. Aids weight loss

Although eating nuts has many health advantages, they typically include a lot of calories. Pistachios, on the other hand, are some of the low-calorie nuts. Compared to 185 calories in walnuts and 196 calories in pecans, each 28 g of pistachios has 159 calories. Pistachios are second only to almonds in terms of protein content, with protein making up roughly 14% of their total calories.

4. Aids digestion

They are a good source of dietary fibre, which facilitates smooth digestion, which is one of its other health advantages. Pistachios, which have a serving size of one ounce or 30 grams, provide roughly 3 grams of dietary fibre, which is more than enough to get your digestive systems functioning at their best.

5. Neuroprotective qualities

Pistachios are relatively high in vitamin B6 which aids in the synthesis of amino acids that are necessary for transferring nerve impulses. As a result, it can also be extremely important for keeping a healthy nervous system.

6. Reduces cholesterol and blood pressure

It has been demonstrated that pistachios decrease cholesterol. These nuts are rich in fibre and poly- and monounsaturated fats, which are all associated with low cholesterol and a lower risk of heart disease. Additionally, studies demonstrate that eating pistachios lowers blood pressure, particularly when compared to consuming other nuts.

7. Anti-inflammatory

Since pistachios include vitamins A, E, and other nutrients that may have anti-inflammatory effects, including them in a healthy diet can help reduce inflammation in practically any area of the body. They also boost overall health, reducing inflammation as a whole.

8. Can boost immunity

As they include a plentiful supply of vitamin B6, pistachios help to strengthen the immune system. They assist the body to defend itself against numerous infections and contribute to the development of a healthy immune system.

Pistachios can be an easy and delicious way to boost your health and increase your nutritive intake. However, make sure to eat in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.