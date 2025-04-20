From TikTok To Trade: How Dubai Chocolate's Viral Craze Sparked Global Pistachio Shortage

Social media viral trends are now big enough to influence global agricultural economies. Ever since "Dubai chocolate" became a viral trend last year, its consumption has skyrocketed amongst the masses, leading to a global shortage of pistachios -- the central ingredient of the confectionery item.

The Dubai chocolate was launched in 2021 by boutique Emirati chocolatier FIX under the name Can't Get Knafeh of It -- a reference to a traditional Arab dessert. However, it wasn't until 2023 that a viral TikTok video turned the item into a viral sensation. The video posted in December 2023 on the short video app has amassed more than 120 million views and kickstarted a worldwide craze for pistachio chocolate.

Such has been the craze that the price of pistachio kernels has surged from $7.65 a pound a year ago to around $10.30 a pound now, said Giles Hacking of nut trader CG Hacking, as per a report in the Financial Times.

Although the real chocolate is only available to local customers in limited quantities, the trend has led to an explosion of copycat versions of it around the world.

FIX said while it was "incredible" to see how the company had inspired "a movement in chocolate", they were concerned that others may be exploiting their brand to mislead customers.

The shortage has been exacerbated by a relatively smaller harvest of pistachios in the US -- the world's top exporter. Meanwhile, Iran, the world's second-largest producer, exported 40 per cent more pistachios in the six months to March 2025 than it did over the full 12 months before that.

The situation has left global chocolate makers scrambling. Even bigger players such as Laderach and Lindt have both introduced pistachio-filled offerings, only to find themselves unable to meet soaring demand.

As per reports, some stores are now rationing the number of bars sold at a time until the supply of raw material improves.